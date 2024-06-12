With 3 quarterbacks on the roster, Cardinals are in the minority

As the Arizona Cardinals begin a month-plus break until the start of training camp in late July, they will do so with a 91-player roster that currently includes three quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune.

While Cards Wire managing editor Jess Root noted there isn’t a need for a quarterback to be added, it could be a welcome addition to have an extra “camp arm,” something many teams believe is important.

The Cardinals are one of 10 NFL teams that currently have only three quarterbacks under contract. Of the other 22, all have four except Indianapolis, which has five while listing rookie free agent Jason Bean as a quarterback/wide receiver.

The other nine teams with three are Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Seattle and Tennessee.

There are some notable items when analyzing the 119 quarterbacks on NFL rosters.

By the numbers

35: Quarterbacks that were first-round picks, including six this year.

8: Quarterbacks that were second-round picks.

9: Quarterbacks that were third-, fourth, or sixth-round picks including two No. 6 choices this year.

11: Quarterbacks that were fifth-round picks, including two this year.

6: Quarterbacks that were seventh-round picks, including one this year.

32: Quarterbacks that weren’t selected in the draft, including 15 this year.

14: Of the 15 rookie free agents, 14 are with teams that have at least four quarterbacks.

6: Teams with three quarterbacks that all were drafted. That includes the Cardinals, along with Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

4: Teams with four quarterbacks that all were drafted: Kansas City, New England, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

7: Teams with two first-round quarterbacks: Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Minnesota.

