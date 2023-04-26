3 prospects to watch if the Bills trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft

Could the Buffalo Bills be a team that trades up at the 2023 NFL draft?

Some speculation has insisted that, yes, they could.

Meanwhile, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has opened stated he’s more likely to trade down–But that brings up the timeless question: Is that a smokescreen?

If the Bills do move up the board, here are three prospects they could potentially target:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State

Some draft analysts have Smith-Njigba rated as the 2023 draft’s top reciever. If he falls, it’s likely because he missed most of 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

But in 13 games played in 2021, he recorded 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He has talent and that’s why Smith-Njigba is held in such high regard… and it’s easy to see why the Bills might opt to move up for him.

In the short term, Buffalo could use Smith-Njigba as an option out of the slot. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith-Njigba played 83 percent of his routes in college there. But at 6-foot-1, depending on the future of the Bills offense, Smith-Njigba could then be moved around.

Smith-Njigba alongside Josh Allen for the long haul is a tempting idea. At the combine, Smith-Njigba called Allen an “elite quarterback,” for what it’s worth.

RB Bijan Robinson | Texas

Robinson, as a football and athlete, is held in extremely high regard. Our friends at Draft Wire have him slotted in all the way up at No. 2 on their 2023 draft big board.

The clear reason for Robinson falling is his position. Running backs just aren’t as held in high regard as they once were. In fact, in 2022, no running backs were even selected in Round 1.

The Bills did sign Damien Harris during free agency, adding him to a backfield with 2022 second-round pick James Cook. But Robinson would be an all-around, bellcow rusher, Buffalo simply has not had in years. If he’s dropping, the Bills could be tempted.

DT Jalen Carter | Georgia

Here’s an unlikely name that has not been connected to the Bills at all during the pre-draft process. That’s because Carter is too good for Buffalo to even be connected to.

But off-field issues and his pro day have Carter’s stock dropping. Once in consideration for No. 1 overall pick, Carter might drop out of the top-10… and maybe more.

If that’s the case, the Bills could strike as Buffalo has not been shy about their desire to build a dominating defensive front… which they’ve mostly struggled to do. Carter could be the crowning piece in that puzzle… but him falling far enough for the Bills to pounce is hard to imagine.

