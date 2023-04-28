3 prospects the Seahawks should be targeting on Day 2 of the draft

The Seattle Seahawks have three picks to make tonight as the 2023 NFL draft reaches the main course that is Day 2. Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, they hold the No. 37 overall pick that would have gone to the Denver Broncos. They also hold their own second-round pick at No. 52 overall as well as the No. 83 selection in Round 3.

Based on who is still available and their roster needs, we believe these three prospects are the right choices to target at each spot.

Pick No. 37: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz (6-foot-3, 301 pounds) is the consensus best center prospect in this draft class and the Seahawks reportedly became enamored with him at the Senior Bowl. It’s not hard to see why they are interested. Schmitz would project as a quality long-term starter at what’s been a long-standing hole in the middle of their offensive line. Last season Pro Football Focus gave Schmitz high grades in pass blocking (81.0) and run blocking (92.4).

Pick No. 52: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

There are a ton of excellent edge defenders still on the board going into Day 2. It’ll be tough to go wrong if they do pick one tonight, but we’re partial to White. At the combine he measured in at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with 34″ arms and 10.125″ hands. White also posted a 34″ vertical to go with 30 bench press reps. His college production was impressive as well, as he totaled 11 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss in 34 games. Best of all White has earned a comp with Seahawks great Michael Bennett.

Pick No. 83: Baylor DT Siaki Ika

The Seahawks could hit every other note just right in this draft, but if they don’t find a top-notch run stuffing interior defensive lineman it may all be wasted. There are only a few quality nose tackles in this class, so they shouldn’t wait until Day 3 to pick one. Our preferred choice is Ika (6-foot-3, 335 pounds). His college numbers are nothing special but he’s got it where it counts. PFF has given Ika strong run defense grades three years running. He’s not a bad interior pass rusher, either.

