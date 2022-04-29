3 prospects the Cowboys should consider trading up for on Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

The NFL draft had a wild first round on Thursday night. It began with defensive players being taken with the first five picks, saw six offensive linemen selected and six wide receivers. It also included a whopping 10 trades! That was a whole lot of entertainment that went down in Las Vegas, a city known for keeping things exciting.

The Dallas Cowboys did their part to contribute to the madness by selecting offensive lineman Tyler Smith, which threw fans into a tizzy on social media. The majority of Cowboys fans are not happy with the selection, to say the least. To incense the Cowboys fanbase even further, the team admitted they had trade offers to move back, but decided to stay put and make their pick.

As Day 2 of the draft approaches, Dallas might not make a similar decision in Rounds 2 and 3.

There is still plenty of high-quality talent available to help, but with the 24th pick in both the second and third rounds, the Cowboys might need to trade up to secure a player who can have the most impact.

Here are three players the Cowboys should think about trading up for heading into Day 2 of the draft. For reference, here are the draft value calculations that could be used.

George Pickens: WR (Georgia)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1)

When the Cowboys selected Smith, they left a hole at wide receiver. It’s hard to blame the team for passing on the receiver options, with six WRs gone by pick 18, the cupboard had gotten pretty thin.

However, there are still some shiny new WR prospects that would bring the necessary help for the Cowboys. Georgia WR George Pickens is someone Dallas should consider moving up to draft.

Pickens’ scouting report shows that he’s good route runner, who has great hands and can excel as the downfield threat. He’s a competitive WR who can makes plays with the ball in his hands and has some toughness.

The Cowboys could use a game breaking receiver and Pickens fits the bill. It’s doubtful that he’ll last until pick 56 in the second round, so it will likely take the team trading up to draft Pickens. The payoff should be well worth the risk.

Story continues

Arnold Ebiketie: DE (Penn St.)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cowboys went the offensive line route in the first round, there was some premium defensive talent still available on the board. After the team drafted Smith, six defensive players were picked in the final eight selections, narrowing some of the choices Dallas will have on Day 2.

If the Cowboys want to grab a top-tier defensive end, they should think about moving up to select Ebiketie. The team has a hole at DE and Ebiketie could be their long-term solution to bookend with DE DeMarcus Lawrence.

Pass-rush win rates in one-on-one situations (no double teams, chips, etc.) in 2021, per @PFF: Aidan Hutchinson — 31% (269 snaps) Jermaine Johnson II — 29% (145) George Karlaftis — 22% (123)

Arnold Ebiketie — 22% (208) Kayvon Thibodeaux — 18% (157)

Travon Walker — 12% (198) — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 28, 2022

The edge rushers in the draft are drying up and if the Cowboys want to grab one before there’s a drop-off, Ebiketie could be their next future star pass rusher. It would be in character for the Cowboys to make this type of move, the organization did the same thing in the 2014 draft when they traded up to select Lawrence at pick 34 overall.

Could the Cowboys be dipping into the same well? It could be the smart play.

Andrew Booth Jr.: CB (Clemson)

Cornerback isn’t a glaring need, but the Cowboys could use some help at the position and Booth’s talent is tough to pass up. With the uncertainty of projected starting CB Kelvin Joseph’s availability, coupled with veteran corners Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis’ contracts not exceeding the 2023 season, the team could use another quality option.

Booth being available in the second round remains a mystery because talent evaluators believe he’s a CB without any major flaws in his game. The Clemson product excels in any coverage scheme because of his elite athleticism, fluidity and ball skills. Booth also is strong in run support and is a fierce competitor.

If the Cowboys want to have one of the best starting CB tandems in the league, the team could pair Booth with current All Pro Trevon Diggs, who was also taken in the second round. To do this, Dallas will likely need to trade up and be prepared to give up their third round pick.

It’s a risk the Cowboys should take.

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1