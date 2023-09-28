3 proposed trade packages for Patriots to land All-Pro WR Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders might not be too long away from a fire sale, and when that moment comes, the New England Patriots should be the first team in line to trade for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Even when faced with the NFL’s hardest schedule and toughest division, the Patriots are clearly in a win-now situation.

They have one of the top-five defenses in the league, and Bill O’Brien has the offense looking like a night and day comparison of what it was last season under Matt Patricia.

Meanwhile, the AFC East isn’t nearly as daunting of a hill to climb as it appeared before the start of the season. The New York Jets no longer have Aaron Rodgers, and the Buffalo Bills have been a mistake waiting to happen. Miami is the class of the division, but the explosive Dolphins offense looked like a fish out of water at some points against the Patriots’ elite defense in Week 2.

Adams’ age (30) is obviously a concern when it comes to trade value, but there’s no question that he’s one of the best receivers in the league right now. His mere presence on offense for the Patriots would change things for the better.

The Raiders are sitting at 1-2 with no Chandler Jones on defense and the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo under center at quarterback. They look nothing like contenders in a division owned by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They might as well get something for Adams, right?

Here are three trade packages the Patriots should consider offering for the elite No. 1 receiver:

Raiders get 2024 first-round pick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There’s no need to oversimplify things with this trade offer.

The Patriots would simply give up their 2024 first-round draft pick to acquire the elite services of a proven playmaker at the wide receiver position. Of course, this is probably the least likely option because coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t get the value he typically covets.

Even with Adams’ undeniable talent, age could play a factor in Belichick’s willingness to pay a high price. Brandin Cooks was only 24 years old when the Patriots sent over a first and third-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the player and a fourth-rounder in 2017.

Adams, on the other hand, turns 31 years old in December. So there’s a bit of a gamble when forking over a first-rounder. But then again, he’s still arguably the best receiver in football, and the Patriots might be a receiver and offensive lineman away from being a Super Bowl contender.

The move might make sense given the situation.

Raiders get LB Josh Uche and 2024 third-round pick

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche is playing on an expiring deal, and there’s a chance he doesn’t return in 2024. Unless he agrees to a new deal, the burgeoning pass rusher is set to hit the free agent market for the very first time in his NFL career.

With all of the ongoing drama surrounding the Raiders and four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones, they’d get a huge boost along the defensive front with another solid draft pick tacked onto the trade.

Meanwhile, the Patriots would get to keep their premium draft picks and get something in return for Uche. That would enable them to use their first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on a potential long-term fix for the offensive line.

Raiders get WR DeVante Parker, 2024 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This is a package deal that allows the Patriots to keep their 2024 first-round draft pick, while also reshaping their wide receiver room with the swap of DeVante Parker for Davante Adams.

Raiders fans may not like this trade because it doesn’t include a first-round draft pick, but if you’re the Patriots, that kind of investment might be better-suited for a younger wide receiver option like Cincinnati Bengals’ wideout Tee Higgins.

Adams is clearly still on top of his game, but he’s also getting to the age where injuries can start to derail a career. There’s no question that his insane work ethic will keep him on top for a while longer, if he’s able to stay healthy.

This package ensures that the Raiders have a good receiver to help with the massive void left by Adams, along with giving the team a bevy of draft picks to build for the future.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire