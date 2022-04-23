3 projected starters the Steelers could upgrade via the 2022 NFL draft

Barring some sort of catastrophic injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting lineups on the roster right now. There isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room here for change unless the Pittsburgh makes an upgrade via the 2022 NFL draft. Here are three positions the Steelers could upgrade current starting spots in the draft.

Slot receiver

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

If the season started tomorrow, some combination of Cody White, Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin would be the team’s starting slot receiver. There are a dozen guys in the 2022 NFL draft who would be a better option at this point.

Prospects:

George Pickens, Georgia

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Right tackle

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh seems fully committed to Chuks Okorafor at right tackle but there are several guys in this draft who represent a significant upgrade, especially as run blockers.

Prospects:

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann, Centeral Michian

Nose tackle

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

With all due respect to Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh needs to improve the run defense and it starts up front. Wormley is an active defender but lacks the size to eat up double teams and clog up run lanes.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Travis Jones, UConn

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

