3 Pro Ducks ranked inside the NFL’s top-100 according to CBS Sports

After some down years earlier in the century, there is a growing contingent of former Oregon Ducks in the NFL.

Headlined by some future super-stars like Justin Herbert, the Ducks now had over a dozen NFL players across the league, working to make a name for themselves on Sundays.

As we get ready for the upcoming season, CBS Sports put out their updated ranking of the top 100 players in the league, and a trio of Oregon Ducks made it on the list, with a couple of other former Ducks getting honorable mentions as well. As we go on further, there’s a good chance that more Ducks will populate this list. Here’s who was mentioned this year:

Justin Herbert (Ranked No. 20)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 32 games | 9,350 yards | 65 TD | 25 INT

He’s thrown 69 touchdown passes in his first two seasons, showing off his cannon for an arm and his ability to make big plays. This could be the year he emerges as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Arik Armstead (Ranked No. 80)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Career Stats: 95 games | 264 tackles | 28.5 sacks | 37 TFL

He is coming off a six-sack season where he showed that he is a big, powerful end who can push the pocket. When the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner two years ago and kept Armstead, some wondered why. He showed why last season.

DeForest Buckner (Ranked No. 81)

Career Stats: 95 games | 389 tackles | 45 sacks | 58 TFL

In his second season with the Colts after coming over from San Francisco, he wasn’t as productive. His sacks feel from 9.5 to seven. He was still really good, but maybe just a tad behind the year before.

Penei Sewell (Honorable Mention)

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Career Stats: 16 games | 16 starts | 7 total penalties

Jevon Holland (Honorable Mention)

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Career Stats: 16 games | 69 tackles | 10 passes defended | 2.5 sacks

