3 predictions for Washington vs Cincinnati - Joe Burrow should bounce back

3 predictions for Washington vs Cincinnati - Joe Burrow bounce back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington faces Cincinnati this weekend, and while both teams have similar records, only the Football Team is still in the playoff hunt.

The Bengals actually come in with the better record at 2-6-1 compared to Washington at 2-7, but it's only the NFC East where a 2-7 record still has postseason dreams.

So what will happen Sunday in this matchup? Here's a few educated guesses:

Back to reality? - For the first time in his 15-year career, Alex Smith has thrown for more than 300-yards in his last two games. Based on that, it's hard to expect that again. Washington quarterbacks have averaged 250 passing yards-per-game this season, and that includes Smith, Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins. In 162 starts in his career, Smith has averaged 206 passing yards-per-game. It's entirely possible Smith keeps piling up yardage, but the big picture would suggest otherwise. A bounce back - Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a stud as a rookie, though he struggled last week against the excellent Steelers defense. The No. 1 overall pick had by far his worst completion percentage of the year, converting just more than half his passes, and only gained 213 yards through the air. In nine starts, Burrow is averaging 276 passing yards-per-game and completing about 65 percent of his passes. Last week in a loss to the Lions, Detroit QB Matt Stafford completed 72 percent of his passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against the Washington defense. Don't bet against Burrow this week. Due theory? - It's absurd to hear this but Washington hasn't beaten the Bengals since the organization's last Super Bowl season. That's right, 1991. Eventually, Washington has to win again, right?