3 predictions as Washington looks to bounce back vs. Baker Mayfield, Browns

3 predictions as Washington looks to bounce back vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington took an ugly loss last week in Arizona, but is just two weeks removed from a rousing comeback win over the Eagles.

So that team is the real Washington Football Team? Eight sacks and 27 points against Philadelphia, or a 20-0 halftime deficit against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?

The truth could be somewhere in the middle. Here are three predictions for Sunday’s matchup:

1) Dwayne Haskins and the Washington offense have produced some ugly results through two teams, but guess what could help? A Browns defense giving up 34 points-per-game. It’s unclear if Haskins and the Burgundy and Gold offense has enough to produce at a high level, or even a medium level, but if they can, this week would be a good chance to prove it.

2) Washington placed Brandon Scherff on injured reserve this week, and history predicts some ugly results without the former Iowa Hawkeye in the lineup. In 15 games without Scherff since 2015, Washington has lost 12. Without Scherff in the lineup Washington has given up 3.5 sacks per game and has averaged 91.2 yard-per-game rushing.

3) On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will get to throw to receivers like Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. What doesn’t help is that in just two games Washington has already given up three pass plays of 40 yards or more. It doesn’t help either that the Browns have the best 1-2 run game in the NFL in Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb.

Washington needs to score early to put Cleveland in a mode to chase. Through two games the Football Team has been outscored 37-7 in first halves.