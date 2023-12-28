3 predictions, including our predicted winner, for Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl stands between Missouri football and one of the best seasons in perhaps the program's history.

The Tigers, taking on perennial blue-blood Ohio State, will have every chance to finish the 2023 season having proved they belong, fulfilling their manta of "Something To Prove" this season.

Here are three predictions, as well as a score prediction, for the Cotton Bowl.

Kris Abrams-Draine has a swan song to end his MU career

Ennis Rakestraw will miss the Cotton Bowl with an injury, but the other side of Missouri's cornerback combo will still remain.

Abrams-Draine, playing against arguably the best wide receiver duo in America in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, will have to match their level. He'll do exactly that.

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) looks for room against Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine in the first quarter. The Cats were up 14-0 in the first quarter. Oct. 14, 2023.

The expectation is that Abrams-Draine will depart Missouri this offseason after developing from a wide receiver to one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC. He was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to college football's Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

The Spanish Fort junior led Missouri this season with 11 pass breakups and four interceptions. With a standout game on the biggest stage of the season, Abrams-Draine can massively boost his NFL Draft profile.

Cody Schrader breaks Tyler Badie's single-season rushing record

Of all the storylines in college football this season, Missouri produced one of the best with Cody Schrader's incredible year.

He finished seventh in the Heisman voting. He won the Burlsworth Trophy. He was a key figure in MU's biggest wins.

We expect him to put the cherry on top of his college and MU career deep in the heart of Texas.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader lines up before a snap during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

So far, Schrader has 1,489 rushing yards. With another standout game, he can break Missouri's single-season rushing record that Tyler Badie set two years ago.

That record is 1,604 yards. Schrader needs 115 yards to break the record.

This season, Schrader has averaged 124 rushing yards per game. If the law of averages tells us anything, it's that Schrader has a good chance to break that record. We expect that to happen.

Missouri's offensive MVP will come through the air

There have been plenty of breakout players for Missouri this season. They all come together to add up to bring Missouri its best football season in a decade.

The Cotton Bowl MVP will be one of those players. Specifically, it will be the player who kickstarted this breakout season with his commitment in 2021.

If the Tigers are ahead and challenge the Buckeyes, Luther Burden will need to have his best, or at least one of his best, games as a Missouri Tiger. He's proven he can show up on the biggest stages and is well over 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Missouri receiver Luther Burden celebrates after making a play during a game against Kansas State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Burden has displayed he can do it all. He can block. He can take the ball on designed runs. Best of all, he can make any catch possible.

High-pointed catches, back-shoulder catches, contested catches and everything, Burden has made those plays. Against Ohio State, he'll go up against the talented Denzel Burke, but the onus is on Burke to limit Burden.

If the offense clicks with plenty of outstanding plays, we expect Burden to make those plays.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a defensive touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Game Prediction: Missouri 34, Ohio State 30

Missouri will be down two starters, but the Tigers will have more depth thanks to the transfer portal exits. If this season has proved anything, it's that Missouri has the talent and presence of mind to keep up with some of the best in the country.

With only losses to LSU and Georgia on its resume, MU showed its mettle keeping up with those two teams. It should be able to keep up with Ohio State. If this game comes down to the Tigers' defense, it's hard to bet against Missouri in that case.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 3 predictions for Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl