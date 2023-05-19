3 potential trap games for the Eagles during the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is the one professional sports league with the most parity, and although there are no cakewalks, there is undoubtedly the recipe for an unexpected disaster.

Philadelphia will enter training camp as a Super Bowl favorite while being tied for the highest over/under total in terms of wins.

Still, there’s always a possibility of a slip-up.

With that, here are three potential trap games for the Eagles in their 2023 schedule:

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

The Rams are no pushover, but the franchise is rebuilding and Philadelphia will head to Los Angeles after four straight high profile matchups to open the season, and before heading to MetLife Stadium for an exciting matchup against the Jets.

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington Commanders at 1 PM+ (FOX)

The Week 8 matchup will be the second meeting between the NFC East rivals, and it’ll come packaged in between a Monday night showdown against Miami in Wee 7 and a Week 9 matchup against Dallas before the bye.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)



The matchup against Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals comes in between two games scheduled against the New York Giants to end the regular season.

