3 potential trap games for the Eagles during the 2022 NFL season

The Eagles have a favorable 2022 NFL schedule that features several high-profile matchups, and five primetime appearances.

Philadelphia will face their normal NFC East foes, along with the NFC North and AFC South, as well as the Steelers, Cardinals, and Packers.

The Eagles are looking to improve on their 9-8 record from 2021 and one important factor in winning 10, 11, or 12 games will be Nick Sirianni getting his team to lock in every Sunday, especially when they face lesser talented opponents.

With Philadelphia currently in phase two of the offseason workout program, here are three 3 potential trap games for the Birds to avoid this season.

Sun, Sep 11 @ Detroit Detroit

Philadelphia put 40+ up on the Lions last season in a matchup that sparked the team to find its exact identity.

The Eagles will be huge favorites over Detroit on the road to open up the season and a team looking to start the season fast and without any negative performances can ill-afford to get on a plane to Motown and drop a season opener at Ford Field.

Thu, Nov 3 @ Houston Houston

The Eagles will travel to Houston in Week 9 and the Thursday night matchup against the rebuilding Texans comes after a hard-fought meeting against the Steelers, and prior to a Monday night showdown against Carson Wentz and the Colts.

Sun, Dec 18 @ Chicago Chicago

The Eagles will travel to Chicago in Week 15, and the matchup is sandwiched between a looming contest with the Cowboys and comes after three straight high-profile matchups against the Colts, Packers, and Titans.

