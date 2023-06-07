3 potential trap games for the Bills during the 2023 NFL season

The Bills continue to reload and add weapons on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, like receiver Marcell Ateman and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to one-year deals.

Floyd brings a big boost to their pass rush and will be a familiar face to some opposing quarterbacks lining up across from him this season like Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Jimmy Garroppolo.

Though his addition will aid the Buffalo defense in their quests for wins, there are still some contests that could have some pitfalls.

With that, here are three potential trap games for the Bills during the 2023 NFL season:

Brian Daboll coaching against his former team at his former stadium home will be the headline, but the bigger news story will be the outcome on the field.

The Giants are still rebuilding their roster but boast Daniel Jones under center with Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and newly added trade acquisition TE Darren Waller.

Daboll coached them to the same tier of the 2022 NFL postseason as the Bills, the divisional round.

No opponent Buffalo faces will know the Bills more intimately and to that end it will be important for the Bills not to play this game as a “friendly” match but to take it seriously as a threat matchup.

It could be a potential trap game on their schedule.

The Dolphins have been making steady improvements with each of their more recent off-seasons.

While they’ve still played second fiddle to Buffalo in the AFC East over the past couple of seasons, Miami has shown streaks of winning ability as recently as their 2022 campaign.

And while Tua Tagovailoa will face an even more enhanced Bills pass rush, and the addition of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator could help Buffalo’s success against them, the Dolphins are still the second-best roster in the AFC East.

With Tua adding muscle mass and the Dolphins looking to protect him better, they could be a potential trap game as well.

The Bills will play the Jags in London in one of the NFL’s international contests in 2023.

Jacksonville is a rising team in the AFC and will need to be treated as both a regular season and a possible playoff matchup. How the Bills perform could impact seeding in the AFC postseason picture.

It will take the type of competitive fire and determination Buffalo usually exhibits against Kansas City in the regular season to beat teams like the Jags and Bengals during the 2023 season and in the future as well.

And for those reasons, Jacksonville is a potential trap game on the Bills 2023 schedule.

