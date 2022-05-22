3 potential trap games for the Bills during the 2022 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills are poised for a promising 2022 NFL season.

The team enters the offseason as the Super Bowl favorite while also being tied for the highest over/under total in terms of wins.

Still, there’s always a possibility of a slip up.

With that, here are three potential trap games for the Bills in their 2022 schedule:

Week 3: at Miami Dolphins

After starting the year with two prime-time games, the NFL’s opener against the Los Angeles Rams and Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, the Bills then head to Miami to face the Dolphins.

A team must always be up for a divisional game, but the first one of the season coming after those two prime-time matchups might be bad for Buffalo. Plus, it’s unlikely the Bills will have Tre’Davious White back from his knee injury at cornerback, which might make stopping Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill difficult.

Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

After seeing the Dolphins, the Bills then visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In Week 6, the always anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs will unfold.

In between is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The expectations for them are not as high as the ones for the Ravens and Chiefs. The Steelers will have either rookie Kenny Pickett or former Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback.

Still, Pittsburgh has traditionally played well against Buffalo in recent years. The Bills have to take care of business because even some wins against the Steelers as of late have been ugly.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

The Bills’ meeting with the Bears falls at an interesting time.

First, it’s in the middle of some important conference and divisional battles. Buffalo will face every AFC East foe (Dolphins, Jets, Patriots) in three-straight games before seeing Chicago. Then the two games after are a prime-time matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and season finale against the Pats.

That Bears meeting just sitting in the middle of all of those–Plus it being played on Christmas Eve? Might have the makings of a game that’s overlooked.

