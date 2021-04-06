3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

After Tuesday’s report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and “are open to moving” the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes has officially begun.

The first three picks are essentially guaranteed to be quarterbacks after the San Francisco 49ers moved up to No. 3 spot and the Jets traded away their starter, Sam Darnold, to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. That leaves the Falcons in a valuable position as any team that was looking for a QB will now have to make a deal with Atlanta if they want to ensure they get their target.

So which teams are the most likely to pull off a trade with the Falcons?

Philadelphia Eagles

Current Selection: No. 12 Starting QB: Jalen Hurts Analysis: Not only do the Eagles have a need at QB after trading former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, but they have enough ammo to make a move with what they received in that trade. Jalen Hurts still has enough promise to where the team doesn't have to be desperate, though. Judging by how aggressive Philadelphia's front office has been historically, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the Eagles pull off a deal. Possible Return: 2021 1st-round pick (12), 2021 2nd-round pick (37), 2021 3rd-round pick (84)

Detroit Lions

Current Selection: No. 7 Starting QB: Jared Goff Analysis: With Matthew Stafford netting the Lions a hefty return from the Rams, Detroit is in a similar situation as the Eagles. But while both have the trade ammo and need at the QB position, the Lions don't have as far to move up as some of the other suitors. With Jared Goff in place, they have a perfect bridge for a rookie quarterback to come in and start when he's ready. Possible Return: 2021 1st-round pick (No. 7), 2021 3rd-round pick (72), 2021 3rd-round pick (101)

Denver Broncos

Current Selection: No. 9 Starting QB: Drew Lock Analysis: The Broncos have been quarterback challenged in the draft for the past decade. Despite some progress from former second-round pick Drew Lock, he doesn't look like the kind of difference-making talent the team has missed since Peyton Manning's arm died in 2014. Denver has just five spots to move up, so if Atlanta could acquire the Broncos' first-round pick (No. 9) and second (No. 40), it would be an ideal scenario. Possible Return: 2021 1st-round pick (9), 2021 2nd-round pick (40), 2021 4th-round pick (114)

