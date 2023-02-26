3 potential Patriots trade packages for Jalen Ramsey

When one of the greatest defensive backs over the last decade is on the trade block, the New England Patriots, along with every other NFL team, would do well to pick up the phone and have a conversation.

That could end up being the scenario with the Los Angeles Rams expected to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

At age 28, Ramsey is the kind of player defensive-minded coaches like Bill Belichick dream about. He is one of the few players in football capable of lining up and winning against the best receivers in the league on a weekly basis.

He’s long and physical with great ball tracking ability. There’s also a nasty streak of confidence that tends to be contagious and uplifts the entire defense whenever he’s on the field.

Every team would love to have a guy like Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, on their roster. But what will it take to get him from the Rams?

The Patriots already have a few things working in their favor. They have the fifth-most cap space in 2023, which is huge for a player due a $17 million base salary next season. The fact that the Patriots aren’t an NFC team is also a huge plus that should make them a great trade partner with the Rams, assuming the two sides can agree on compensation.

Here are three potential trade packages for the two teams.

Patriots get Jalen Ramsey in exchange for 2023 first-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick

Let’s go ahead and get the big trade package out of the way because this one is going to hurt—bad.

Ramsey isn’t coming off one of his best seasons, but he’s still one of the very best in the game at his position. Belichick loves going after elite cornerbacks to fortify the backend of his defense. Adding Ramsey to the unit would rank right up there with the moves for Darrelle Revis and Stephon Gilmore.

But neither of those signings cost the Patriots a first and fourth-round draft pick.

They’d essentially be pushing all of their chips to the center of the table, along with passing on an opportunity to draft a major offensive tackle prospect to help make life easier on quarterback Mac Jones. Perhaps they could land on a cheaper option in free agency, but it would be a huge risk for the team, following a year where the offense clearly struggled.

The Rams would probably love this trade, but it might be too much for one player for a Patriots team that has other immediate needs on the roster.

Patriots get Jalen Ramsey in exchange for 2023 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick

Things get a little more interesting if the Rams would end up settling for a second-rounder and a fourth.

The Patriots would still have their first-round pick to address their offensive line situation, and they could use the second-round pick to snag one of the best corners in the game to add to a defensive backfield that already has Jack Jones and Marcus Jones.

There isn’t a single player in the draft at that point that’ll be better than Ramsey. It’s still a steep price, but it’ll give the Patriots a shot at competing in an AFC East division that has suddenly morphed into one of the best in the league.

Ramsey is the sort of rare talent that can hold up against game-breaking receivers like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

Patriots get Jalen Ramsey in exchange for 2024 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick

In this scenario, the Patriots would keep their 2023 draft order intact, while kicking the can down the road on exchanging a premium and mid-round draft pick in 2024.

Granted, they’d still have to part ways with a future first-round pick, but they’d have plenty of time to cushion the blow by making moves for other players between now and then.

The Rams probably won’t be in any position to compete this year. So depending on the other offers on the table, this might end up working out for them long-term, if they can’t get another team to give up an immediate first-round pick for Ramsey.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire