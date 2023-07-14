3 potential Knicks moves remaining for the 2023 offseason

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts after a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Usually near the end of the Las Vegas Summer League, the NBA offseason is largely settled.

There are some obvious open threads with stars like Damian Lillard and James Harden actively looking for trades off their teams, but for the Knicks, their rotation is basically set.

New York earned themselves a quiet offseason to build off last year’s strong momentum, and a chance to prove 2022’s dramatic regression isn’t going to be a repeat affair. Yet, many hoped the Knicks would have or still do more.

New York is returning most of its roster from last season, except for trading Obi Toppin, letting Derrick Rose walk and signing Donte DiVincenzo. They’re seemingly done dealing this offseason, but is that due to choice or a lack of options?

Here’s a rundown of what potential moves are left for the Knicks.

Sign a marginal free agent

The Knicks are capped out and used their mid-level exception on DiVincenzo, but they can still sign somebody to their $4.5 million BAE or the veteran minimum.

Unfortunately, the latter triggers some luxury tax bills, which may force New York to go with a minimum signing or pass altogether.

Whatever direction, they have some roster holes that need filling and decent talent still available. They could also target veterans in order to fill the gap in the locker room left by Rose and earlier Taj Gibson.

Another option could be looking at a backup four to replace Toppin. For example, Trendon Watford and Derrick Jones Jr. are two guys capable of stepping into that role that may take the salary New York is offering.

There are also reasons for the Knicks not to go this route. They could find an undrafted rookie or other Summer League participant they view as a rotational talent and want to hold the roster spot.

Money is another issue, as previously mentioned. They also can’t promise a potential signee many minutes.

Trade Evan Fournier

The likeliest remaining move for the Knicks would be trading Fournier, their highlight free-agent signing of the 2021 offseason who fell out of the rotation last season.

Fournier's on an expiring $18 million contract with no minutes in sight barring injuries to New York’s wings.

Naturally the Knicks want to utilize all their roster spots, free up some salary and send the veteran somewhere he can see some action, but they may want to hold off. The upfront and opportunity costs of dealing him could mean he enters training camp with the team.

First, if New York simply wants to salary dump Fournier, it’ll cost them some draft equity. While there’s a case for him bringing shooting to a team, look no further than Brooklyn’s shipping of Joe Harris, an arguably better player on a similar contract who they had to package with two second-round picks to deal.

The Knicks may not be willing to stomach an additional expense after using picks to ship out other 2021-signed contracts, especially when Fournier’s deal may increase in value. Due to new cap limitations coming down with the new CBA, Fournier’s large expiring contract could end up an asset instead of a liability by the trade deadline.

They could also use it as salary filler between now and then in any trade for a major upgrade, whose likely large salary needs to be matched somehow.

Make a big splash trade

We’ve been waiting over three full years for this front office to make a big move for a star player, and the impatience of many is hitting a boiling point. Management has remained patient, not jumping at any name available and deliberately negotiating for the ones they want.

As of right now, Harden and Lillard are openly available, but the Knicks don’t seem keen on adding defensively questionable scoring guards to a Jalen Brunson-led backcourt.

Guys like Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine appeared in rumors, but it looks like their asking prices are far too high.

The question remains, who actually fits the Knicks' profile and is worth giving up all these assets? There isn’t anybody apparent at the moment.