3 potential destinations for Alex Smith if he's let go by Washington

After completing one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history, going 5-1 as Washington's starting quarterback and leading the Football Team to its first NFC East title in five seasons, it would be easy for Alex Smith to hang up the cleats on a high note.

Following Washington's playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Smith said he was going to take a few weeks to decide his future. However, based on multiple comments Smith has made and other reports from the past month-plus, it sounds like the quarterback wants to continue playing football next season.

Smith's story is incredible, but an injury late in the season proved his durability is a cause for concern moving forward. With a $24 million cap hit next season, it's almost impossible to justify bringing Smith back under his current salary.

Asked about Smith earlier this month, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was noncommittal about bringing the soon-to-be 37-year-old back. "We're still in a situation where we are looking at all of our options," Rivera said.

With Washington re-signing Taylor Heinicke to a two-year deal and there being a strong possibility Kyle Allen is also back with the team next season, Smith's tenure in Washington could be coming to a close rather soon.

So, if Smith is hellbent on playing next season, and it won't be in Washington, where will it be? Here are three potential destinations for the veteran QB.

After going 1-15 last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that pick, new head coach Urban Meyer will almost certainly be taking Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, who's considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Lawrence is almost certainly going to start Week 1, as he's been deemed 'NFL ready' since his freshman year at Clemson. However, the rest of the depth chart is uncertain.

The idea of adding a veteran signal-caller to the QB room seems quite enticing and there's arguably no one better to serve that role than Smith. Just ask Patrick Mahomes how much Smith helped him when the two were teammates in Kansas City in 2017.

Besides having the chance to mentor Lawrence, Smith would reunite with Meyer in Jacksonville. Meyer served as Smith's head coach at the University of Utah and played a major role in turning the quarterback from a mid-level recruit to the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

If he's not back in Washington, Alex Smith to Jacksonville just makes too much sense.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa's rookie season with the Dolphins in 2020 was a rollercoaster.

The No. 5 overall pick last year sat behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first six games before taking over after Miami's bye week. At first, he excelled, as Miami won each of Tagovailoa's first three starts.

But, over the final month of the season, Tua reminded everyone that after all, he was still a rookie. Fitzpatrick was forced to come off the bench to replace Tagovailoa multiple times in December to secure Dolphins victories. And, when Fitzpatrick missed the Dolphins' final game due to COVID-19, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick is now a free agent. In Miami, he likely won't have the chance to start -- something that the veteran wants. So, if 'FitzMagic' doesn't return to Miami, Smith could be the perfect veteran to come in and mentor Tagovailoa.

Smith wouldn't be the starter in South Beach, either. But he proved in 2020 he's more than capable of still playing at a quality level. If Tagovailoa struggles once again next season, Smith would be the perfect option to temporarily replace him while helping groom the former Alabama star.

Chicago Bears

Alex Smith's best years of his career came under current Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

As Nagy enters his fourth season as the Bears' boss, he's faced with tremendous pressure to win now. Yet, Chicago's outlook at the quarterback position -- both present and future -- is unclear.

If Smith comes available, it would make sense why Nagy would be interested in signing the veteran. As stated earlier, the two worked together and had tremendous success with the Chiefs.

While Smith does have his limitations, he's one of the best signal-callers at taking care of the football. He makes good decisions and keeps his team in games. As we saw in 2020 (and for part of 2018, too), Smith can win games when paired with a good defense and a solid run game, both of which the Bears have.

What Chicago ultimately does at the QB position remains unclear. They could draft a quarterback, however the top four-five passers in the class will likely be gone by the time they pick at 20. Chicago could attempt to re-sign Mitchell Trubisky or chase after another quarterback in free agency, too. The Bears are reportedly in the Carson Wentz market, but nothing has amounted just yet.

Signing Smith would not be Chicago's answer at the quarterback position. But, if Nagy feels he needs to go all-in to win in 2021 and needs a QB he can trust, it would make sense if he inquired about his old quarterback should he become available.