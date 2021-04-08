3 potential buyout options for the Sixers ahead of the deadline

Like most of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to make some moves to bolster their roster before the deadline. They made one big move by acquiring George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they cleared a roster spot on Thursday by waiving Iggy Brazdeikis.

The move offers the Sixers some flexibility, which is something coach Doc Rivers likes, for the future. But the move also opens the possibility of adding somebody right now. The team needs an upgrade to its bench, so this may be the avenue the team plans to take.

With that said, the buyout market looks a little thin right now. The deadline for playoff eligibility is Friday, and most moves have been completed. However, there are some options for Philadelphia depending on what teams do with these players:

Otto Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. has never lived up to that large four-year $106 million deal he signed in 2017, but he offers another 3-and-D option for Philadelphia should he be bought out by the Orlando Magic. He shot 40% from deep with the Chicago Bulls before the trade and the 3-point shooting ability should interest Philadelphia. He has lost a step on defense, but his ability to play both forward spots could push Mike Scott out of the rotation before the playoffs.

Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk has been playing well for the Houston Rockets after the trade from the Miami Heat, averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% from deep for Houston. But the Rockets are a bad team, so the potential of a buyout is still there. It appears Houston wants to hang on to him as part of its core, but if they change course, the Sixers should jump immediately.

Darius Miller

Miller is the most likely on this list to be bought out as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their rebuilding process. Although he is 31-years old, he is shooting 40.5% from deep with Oklahoma City and he is a solid defender out on the perimeter. He could immediately take minutes from Furkan Korkmaz if he is able to show more consistency as well as an ability to defend, which is where Korkmaz falls short.

