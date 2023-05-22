3 potential blockbuster training camp trades for Patriots

The New England Patriots may be done adding through free agency, and the draft has come and gone.

But with June 1 approaching, there are some instances where contracts can shift, and that makes it more feasible for a team like the Patriots to acquire and restructure a player’s contract.

Many teams also would consider trading future picks, which at this point are less valuable than making a trade up to or at the draft.

Let’s take a look at some potential Patriots training camp trades that could shake up the roster.

Patriots trade for Budda Baker

Patriots get: S Budda Baker

Cardinals get: 2024 third-round pick

The Patriots need to replace Devin McCourty in some capacity, and with no true long-term answer at safety, a disgruntled Baker could add yet another elite playmaker to the Patriots defense.

Kyle Dugger’s contract is still up in the air, and while Baker and Dugger play similar roles, Baker can play as the primary free safety, if needed.

Let’s also not forget that Adrian Phillips is getting up there in age, and the Patriots could replace him with Jabrill Peppers, allowing Dugger and Baker to stay on the field, while Peppers is used on special teams and in certain packages.

Patriots add a big receiving weapon

Patriots get: WR Jerry Jeudy

Broncos get: 2025 second-rounder, 2025 fourth-rounder, 2026 second-rounder

There was a lot of talk surrounded Jeudy leading up to the draft, but no one was willing to meet the Broncos’ asking price. When there is smoke, there is usually fire.

The Broncos may not be openly moving on from Jeudy, but they’re fielding calls and were reportedly willing to move him for a first-round pick

If that was the case, then the Patriots can counter with two second-round picks and a fourth to try and pry the former Alabama receiver away from Denver. The Patriots would still need to pay Jeudy, but with roster space and almost $100 million in projected cap space, they could get it done.

The offer would be a decrease from what the Broncos were expecting, but adding two second-rounders and a fourth-rounder for a team strapped on picks, and likely not wanting to pay Jeudy that next contract, is a win. This allows the Patriots to give Mac Jones a young No. 1 wideout to pair with him for a bulk of their careers.

Patriots add linebacker to the mix

Patriots get: LB Devin White

Buccaneers get: 2024 first-rounder, 2025 fourth-rounder

With the Patriots signaling a potential shift in their linebacker philosophy by adding Marte Mapu in the third round, they could look to completely shift and flip by adding Devin White to the mix, allowing them to move on from Ja’Whaun Bentley if this deal were to happen

This may seem like a stretch, but White requested a trade earlier in the offseason, and the Patriots are not shy to add to their defense when a young playmaker comes available. Just because their defense is considered elite doesn’t mean they cannot improve.

A first-round pick and fourth-rounder gets it done for a disgruntled, former All-Pro linebacker who is only 25 years old.

