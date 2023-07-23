3 positions Yankees could try to upgrade at trade deadline

Apr 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees might not profile as your classic trade-deadline buyers this time around, what with their uneven play, gossamer-thin offense without Aaron Judge and a seat on the postseason fringe, at least as of now.

But with the primes of big-money players such as Judge and Gerrit Cole running like sand through a pinstriped hourglass, you can’t necessarily count out the Yankees, either. No one stays young forever, after all, and they can’t waste having such mega-talents around, especially if Judge returns from injury.

With that in mind, here are a few suggested target areas – and potential solutions – if the Yankees indeed are looking to upgrade rather than sell by the Aug. 1 deadline. The Yanks, at 52-47, have needs in several departments.

They should’ve gotten themselves a left fielder before the season even started, so let’s start there.

Left field

Derek Jeter wants them to go after Juan Soto. Who are we to argue with The Captain? But it seems either unrealistic or too costly. There may be other options, though, including a controllable former top prospect, Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals, who can play all three outfield spots.

Carlson’s role is likely to be reduced with Tyler O’Neill’s return to the lineup, but he’s only 24 years old and has three years of club control remaining. He’s got a .699 OPS right now, but two years ago recorded a .780 OPS and 18 homers. Maybe the Yanks can gamble on some later development here.

Cody Bellinger might be a nice fit in the middle of a bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs (.913 OPS, 13 homers) after three lost years following the 2019 NL MVP Award. His lefty swing would look good at Yankee Stadium and he smacked a homer to right field there when the Cubs were in town a few weeks ago.

Randal Grichuk of the Colorado Rockies offers proven pop – he has five seasons of 20-plus homers, including 31 in 2019 – and the 31-year-old is in the last year of his contract. After missing early time, he has an .831 OPS and five homers in 56 games. How about Tommy Pham of the Mets? It’s unlikely the Mets would like to help out their crosstown rivals, but if they sell, moving Pham makes sense.



Catcher

With Jose Trevino headed for season-ending wrist surgery, the Yankees might be tempted to make a move behind the plate. Right now, Kyle Higashioka and callup Ben Rortvedt are their tandem. But wouldn’t it be fun if they pursued slugging Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez, an eight-time All-Star? OK, perhaps that’s far-fetched, since Perez is due $44 million over the next two years. Would Tucker Barnhart of the Cubs be an upgrade? He’s a two-time Gold Glover who wore No. 15 when he was on the Detroit Tigers because Thurman Munson was his dad’s favorite player. Points for narrative there.

Other options might include Omar Narvaez of the Mets, who’s no longer got starting potential there because of Francisco Alvarez’s breakout. Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox and Austin Hedges of the Pittsburgh Pirates would both be rentals. Pittsburgh, it seems, is only using catching prospect Henry Davis in the outfield right now to take advantage of his bat – Davis on Friday became the first ever to homer twice off Shohei Ohtani in the same game. Maybe that means they’ll continue with Hedges behind the plate.

Speaking of top prospects, Joey Bart was once the No. 2 pick in the draft by the San Francisco Giants, but he’s never really seized the gig there and seemingly has been passed on the depth chart by Patrick Bailey. Could Bart, 26, be available and then realize his promise in the Bronx?

Starting pitching

Theoretically, the Yanks should have a fine rotation. But Cole is the only starter having a good year. Take his stats away and Yankee starters have a 4.88 ERA, which would rank 26th in baseball, a neighborhood mostly populated by teams with no playoff hope. So perhaps they need to add a starter to the group that is now Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Domingo Germán and Luis Severino.

First things first: Of course Ohtani should be a target, if the most amazing player in baseball history even gets on the market. That’s a two-in-one acquisition, obviously. Beyond that dream, the White Sox can flood the market with starters. Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito will be free-agents-to-be. Dylan Cease, runner-up for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award, would be most costly, considering he’s under club control for two seasons after this one.

Other free agents after the season include Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals, though he’s only pitched in 54 games since his breakout 2019 and Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. Eduardo Rodriguez of the Tigers can opt-out of his contract after the season, so perhaps Detroit could look to move him.

The Yankees have done a fine job of developing useful relief arms in recent years. If they mine that area of the organization to make trades and decide they have to supplement the bullpen, perhaps Kansas City’s Scott Barlow could serve. His numbers aren’t spectacular (4.89 ERA), but his previous two seasons were strong and he’s under control for 2024, too.