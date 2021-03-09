3 positions where the Cardinals could make a splash in free agency

Jess Root
·3 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have a number of needs they need to fill this offseason. They have roughly $12.5 million in salary cap space a week before the league year begins, although they have not made any cap-saving cuts or contract adjustments yet.

Even still, while quarterback Kyler Murray is still on his rookie contract, general manager Steve Keim knows he needs to be aggressive in adding talent to the roster to try and capitalize on the next couple of seasons.

There are three positions in particular where the Cardinals could make a bit of a splash in free agency. Last year, it was the trade for receiver DeAndre Hopkins and then spending money on their defense.

Which positions are they?


Cornerback

They pretty much have no cornerbacks left on the roster. Byron Murphy is under contract. They still have Robert Alford, though he is expected to be a cap casualty because he hasn't played a single down in two seasons because of training camp injuries. They also have a cornerback they signed to a futures deal. Don't anticipate a large contract to Patrick Peterson. However, they could throw some money at a younger cornerback or even make another trade. New Orlean's Marshon Lattimore is a name that comes to mind. The Saints are way over the cap and Lattimore is playing on his fifth-year option and will want a long-term deal. He makes more than $10 million in 2021 so he isn't too expensive this season and he is young enough the Cardinals would be willing to sign him to an extension.

Tight end

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end is an intriguing position. They only have Maxx Williams under contract in addition to a guy named Ian Bunting who has never appeared in an NFL game. There are some nice players available — Hunter Henry, Rob Gronkowski, Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook, Jonnu Smith and Gerald Everett. The Cardinals might not go spend top dollar on a tight end but they could certainly go out and land someone, paying them in the $7 million per year range. They could move on from Williams and his injury history and add someone who can both block well and produce in the passing game.

Offensive line

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is chatter that the Cardinals will go after Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley. It is certainly a possibility after the struggles of Mason Cole late last season. If it isn't him, they could also target a right tackle. Kelvin Beachum will be a free agent, Marcus Gilbert hasn't played in two years (although he is under contract) and the team is saying 2020 rookie Josh Jones could move to guard. Whether it is at center or at tackle, it would not be a surprise to see them spend money on the offensive line, showing quarterback Kyler Murray that protecting him is a priority.

Previous shows:

and

1

1

