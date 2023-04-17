3 positions the Steelers should wait to address until after the draft

All the talk over the past two weeks has been about what positions of need the Pittsburgh Steelers should address via the 2023 NFL draft. But are some of those positions better served in the next wave of free agency when teams start to trim salary cap? Here are three spots we think can wait until after the draft.

Center

I’m not even convinced center is a need at all but many pundits seem to think so. It certainly isn’t a need that would require an early draft pick but I’m more inclined to think a savvy veteran to add depth and create a little competition with Mason Cole and Nate Herbig.

Backup running back/fullback

The Steelers have yet to sign fullback Derek Watt or No. 3 running back Benny Snell. I’m not sure what direction the Steelers want to go with the position or positions as it were but I’m good with a mid-tier vet coming in, especially one who is strong on special teams.

Cornerback

This will easily be the most unpopular opinion here. Most fans and pundits are adamant the Steelers draft a cornerback in the first or second round of the draft. And this could easily happen. But if the board falls so that the Steelers can land an elite offensive tackle and edge rusher in those first two picks, I see no need to rush into a cornerback when the market will be flooded with them like they always are. Plus the Steelers aren’t exactly known for their ability to draft cornerbacks.

