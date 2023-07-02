3 positions the Panthers should address before training camp

The Carolina Panthers have been remarkably active this offseason. Yet, their work on the roster seems far from done.

Here are the three positions the teams should address before entering training camp later this month.

Inside linebacker

Carolina’s switch to a 3-4 base may change the front of their defense, but it doesn’t mask their lack of depth in the middle of it.

While they were fortunate enough to keep Shaq Thompson in place with a reworked deal and are set to unleash Frankie Luvu in what’s expected to be a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old, there’s not much to speak of behind them. There sits Brandon Smith, who played just 52 defensive snaps in his rookie season, and Kamu Grugier-Hill, who’s primarily a special teamer.

Notable free agents: Kwon Alexander, Jayon Brown, Zach Cunningham, Rashaan Evans, Myles Jack, Deion Jones

Cornerback

Similarly to the inside linebacker spot, the Panthers may be doomed if one of their two starting corners goes down. What makes matters a bit worse is that those starters are currently dealing with foot injuries.

Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson won’t be carrying the cleanest bills of health into the 2023 campaign. The former has missed more games than he’s played during his NFL career and the latter is coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

The duo is flanked by CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, a few recently-signed veterans and three undrafted rookies.

Notable free agents: Eli Apple, Anthony Brown, Bryce Callahan, Ronald Darby, Casey Hayward, Troy Hill, Marcus Peters

Edge rusher

Maybe Brian Burns wouldn’t need a pass-rushing partner had the Panthers kept a certain someone last spring. Alas, here we are.

The Panthers finished with the sixth-fewest amount of sacks during the 2022 season and haven’t added much firepower to help ignite that number. Outside of trading up to take DJ Johnson with the draft’s 80th overall pick, not much has changed—with Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos and Amaré Barno at their disposal.

Notable free agents: Jadeveon Clowney, Carlos Dunlap, Trey Flowers, Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram, Yannick Ngakoue, Robert Quinn

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire