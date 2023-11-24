3 positions for next Mississippi State football coach to address in transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football’s offseason has started, and the hiring of a new coach is top priority. As candidates such as Tulane’s Willie Fritz and Oklahoma’s Jeff Lebby dominate headlines, one thing was made clear after MSU’s loss against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday.

The new coach will need transfer portal success to have a competitive first season in Starkville.

The Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) lose a plethora of talent to exhausted eligibility. Also, as was the case with quarterback Will Rogers reportedly expected to transfer, a coaching change likely means the departure of players entering the portal.

Here’s a look at positions Mississippi State’s next coach likely will have to address in the portal.

Quarterback

Rogers’ departure signals the end of a decorated career. In four seasons at MSU, including three under the late Mike Leach, Rogers became the second-leading passer in SEC history (12,315 yards).

Freshman Chris Parson appeared in two games and started one for MSU this year when Rogers was sidelined because of injury. He’s in line to be the next starter. However, finding a veteran may provide a quicker route to success.

At rival Ole Miss, coach Lane Kiffin has led the charge of stocking up quarterback talent from the portal. Starter Jaxson Dart transferred from Southern Cal two years ago. The Rebels added Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders as a backup last offseason along with LSU transfer Walker Howard.

Parson could be the option down the road, and perhaps he wins next season’s starting job. But finding a veteran in the portal would be worthwhile regardless.

Defensive end

MSU markets itself as “D-Line U” because of NFL products such as Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. However, years have passed since Mississippi State had a consistent pass rusher off the edge.

Linebacker Nathaniel Watson leads the SEC with 10 sacks. Defensive end De’Monte Russell, who finished with 2.5 sacks, was top among defensive lineman on MSU’s roster.

Mississippi State ranks 119th in the nation in pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

HOT BOARD: Updating Mississippi State football coaching candidates

Offensive line

All five starters on Mississippi State’s offensive line were seniors or older. While MSU appears to have trustworthy backups to step in, getting an experienced player from the portal could be a valuable addition for the unit.

Mississippi State had two coaches for the offensive line this season, with Will Friend coaching the interior while Mike Schmidt coached tackles and tight ends. How a new coach approaches the position is to be determined, but finding talent in the portal should be a priority.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 areas for next Mississippi State football coach to address in portal