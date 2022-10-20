3 positions the Eagles could target at the NFL trade deadline

The Eagles are 6-0 on the season, and that means with the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the team will likely be buyers looking to add to the roster.

Philadelphia is undefeated, but that doesn’t mean the roster is perfect there are several holes that need to be filled and questions about depth at crucial positions.

With the Nov 1 deadline fast approaching, here are three positions the Eagles could look to upgrade.

DE

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The depth at edge rusher is slim after Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat if you’re not including Haason Reddick.

Whether it’s Brian Burns or Robert Quinn, you can never have enough pass rushing or pressure off the edge in a league where timing is vital for most quarterbacks.

Quinn is 34 and only has one sack this season, but he logged 18.5.

Safety

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

C.J. Garnder-Johnson and Marcus Epps are the starters. However, if Reed Blankenship still isn’t ready for the NFL game, then the Eagles could look to add a veteran as a third safety.

K’Von Wallace still hasn’t developed, and that position could become a priority if an injury.

Jabrill Peppers makes sense here.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Teams don’t trade for punters, but Arryn Siposs could be safe, but the Eagles could look to upgrade at running back if the belief is that another dynamic player could make the offense more dangerous.

Christian McCaffrey would be the player to watch because of his abilities as a pass catcher, and you could play him with Miles Sanders.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire