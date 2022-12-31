3 positional matchups to watch in Patriots-Dolphins game

The New England Patriots have some fight left in them. With the most important matchup of the season coming on New Years Day, the Patriots are in a position where they control their own destiny.

If they lose, they will be eliminated from playoff contention, but if they win, they’ll still have an opportunity to sneak in through the backdoor of the playoffs.

To do so, they’ll have to beat the same Dolphins team that handed them a 20-7 loss in the regular season opener. Will things play out differently at Gillette Stadium?

Let’s take a look at the key positional matchups that could determine if the Patriots are playoff-bound for another year, or if they fall short for the second time in three seasons.

Matthew Judon vs Brandon Shell

Matthew Judon needs to have a monster game in this one, particularly with the Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, sidelined.

He has mentioned just how hungry he is to break the single-season franchise sack record in the last two games, which is held by legendary Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett. Judon is only three sacks away, and he could cut into that deficit with a big performance on Sunday.

In our keys to the game, we mentioned that the Patriots pass rush needs to make life difficult for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins’ offensive line, if they want to give their secondary a chance at stopping a supremely talented wideout group.

Jonathan Jones vs Tyreek Hill

Jon Jones has been the Patriots’ best corner all season, and he just so happens to also be the one most built to cover guys like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as he has great speed and anticipation.

Jalen Mills will try to test out his injured groin, but even healthy, he isn’t as fast as Jones.

So the matchup between Jones and Hill should be a fun one this Sunday. The Patriots will have to hope Jones has one of his best games in coverage against one of the league’s best receivers. If Hill gets going in this matchup, he could wreck the game for the Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne vs Xavien Howard

Kendrick Bourne had one of his best games of the season last week and will need to pop off again against Xavien Howard, one of the league’s better corners. Bourne has had an unfortunate second year with the Patriots, which saw him essentially treated as a healthy scratch for most of the season.

However, when he was finally unleashed by the team in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he showed why he was one of the Patriots’ most explosive weapons in 2021—and why he and Mac Jones had immediate chemistry.

If Bourne gets playing time and continues to get open, it should create more opportunities for others like Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers underneath.

