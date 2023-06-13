3 positional battles to watch as we wait for training camp

We are still about a month out from the Cleveland Browns returning to Berea for training camp. And for the most part, it should be a rather uninteresting one in terms of positional battles at key positions in 2023 after general manager Andrew Berry remained aggressive this offseason to add talent at needed spots on the depth chart.

However, there are a few depth positions that could provide a bit of intrigue when camp arrives to keep an eye on. Here are three battles worth monitoring when the Browns get back in the building later next month.

Browns

The incumbent in Hudson will have the advantage. However, there were times a year ago when the now third-year offensive tackle looked like he could easily get a teammate hurt with his efforts.

This gives rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones a window to capitalize on. The talent of Jones was on full display during his time at Ohio State, keeping his sack and pressure numbers low. However, there are reasons he fell to the fourth round, predominantly concerns about his weight and work ethic.

If offensive line coach Bill Callahan can get Jones to lock in, however, the Browns not only have their right tackle of the future but may even have their swing tackle in 2023.

Back of the room DT roster spots: Perrion Winfrey vs. Maurice Hurst vs. Trysten Hill

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been vocal about his desire to keep defensive linemen fresh and rotate them regularly.

This means the Browns will likely roster ten trench players (as they have historically done). Here are who the locks on the roster currently are barring injuries or off-the-field surprises:

This leaves two defensive tackle slots, perhaps one if the team likes 2022 seventh rounder Isaiah Thomas enough to roster a sixth defensive end, for the likes of Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill to fight over.

Given the lack of guaranteed money given to Hurst and Hill, they are not locked into roster spots. The move to bring them both in, however, breeds bottom-of-the-roster competition in a room that was lackluster a year ago. Togiai is far on the outside looking in, leaving Winfrey to fight it out with Hill and Hurst for what is likely two roster spots left.

Browns

The Browns are in a position to give the load left behind by Kareem Hunt to second-year running back Jerome Ford. Their depth behind him, however, is bare. They are currently turning to third-year hybrid player Demetric Felton and undrafted rookie Hassan Hall. The Browns may not be done adding to their running back room either.

Only utilizing two backs a year ago, the third running back on the roster may not make much of a difference. However, we are just two years removed from D’Ernest Johnson rising to the occasion in a primetime game to rush for 100 yards after both Nick Chubb and Hunt went down with injuries.

Who will come out on top?

