3 position battles to watch in Jets vs. Panthers Saturday

This week is the official first week of the 2023 NFL Preseason but the Jets will be playing their second preseason game after being part of the Hall of Fame Game last week. The Jets are down in Charlotte Saturday for a preseason date with the Carolina Panthers. After a joint practice with the team — and one that was washed out — the teams will have an actual game setting. Zach Wilson will start again for the Jets and we could see a few of the starters play a bit.

Here, we’ll take a look at some positional battles still brewing that could come a little more into focus this week.

The Jets may only end up keeping four off-ball linebackers, so depth will be a concern. But if the Hall of Fame Game showed anything, the Jets could have a good option behind the top three, whether it’s rookie Zaire Barnes (five tackles) or Chazz Surratt (four tackles). The Jets did add two linebackers last weekend in veterans Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen and we should see more of them Saturday.

Jason Brownlee might still have the edge to be the No. 6 wide receiver for the Jets if they choose to keep six receivers, but after a nice deep-ball catch in the Hall of Fame Game and another solid week of practice, Malik Taylor is starting to push Brownlee. A deep threat as a WR6 isn’t a bad thing. Taylor only had two targets against the Browns while Brownlee had five, so it will be interesting to see if Taylor gets more against the Panthers and if either player (or maybe someone like Xavier Gipson) steps up and takes control of the last spot.

Neither Billy Turner or Max Mitchell has been spectacular in camp thus far, leading to the possibility of Alijah Vera-Tucker being kicked out to tackle to try and solve the problem. However, if Becton can continue to show progress with added snaps Saturday, maybe the Jets can be able to keep AVT at guard and put Becton at right tackle. The Panthers could be playing a few of their starters, so this will be a good test for Becton and his knee.

