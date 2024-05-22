Our 3⃣ points as Atalanta end Leverkusen's run to lift the Europa League

A hat-trick from Ademola Lookman, including a pair of stunning strikes, ensured that there will be no unbeaten treble for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and sent the trophy back to Bergamo for the first time in Atalanta's history.





Here are the three things we picked out from the encounter.

A Spaniard overthinking a big game?

No, we aren't talking about Pep Guardiola on this occasion, but rather compatriot Xabi Alonso, who opted to overlook both Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick in favour of a false nine in Dublin.

Though it was not the first time this season he set his side up in such a way, it played right into Atalanta's hands. Gasperini's energetic outfit pressed high and frequently won the ball back in the Leverkusen third. Without a recognised striker on the pitch, Alonso's side had no way to go over that press, with the ball constantly coming back and the German outfit accordingly punished, heading into the break 2-0 down.

It brought with it the end of a historic run, but made history of a different sort.

51 games unbeaten. 361 days since they had last lost.



Bayer Leverkusen's run is finally over, but what a run it was 👏 pic.twitter.com/BCvCtmL0MA — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2024

The crown jewel

One man's loss is another man's gain, and that was certainly the case for Gian Piero Gasperini and Atalanta.

For so long one of the most exciting sides in Italy without any silverware to show for it, it was looking set to be another variation on that theme this season when they slumped to Coppa Italia defeat in midweek.

But they bounced back with style, and played the Invincibles off the pitch for 90 minutes in Dublin to record their first ever European trophy on a night that they will never forget.

It was all done in a suitably swashbuckling style, and Gasperini claimed as much after the game:

“It’s not just that we won, it’s *how* we won!”

“We’ve beaten Liverpool when they were top of PL table, Sporting and now Bayer Leverkusen… we are extremely proud”.

For the next 12 months, the trophy will call Bergamo it's home.

From zero to hero

Ten years ago, Ademola Lookman was playing Sunday league football.

Four years ago, he attempted (and failed) a panenka penalty with his Fulham side 3-2 down in the 98th minute. He left the English top flight with just 11 goals to his name across three different clubs, but has found a home for himself in Italy.

After 15 goals in his first season, the Nigerian forward took centre stage this evening, scoring all three goals for his side and proving too hot for any of the Leverkusen backline to handle.

In doing so, he joined an elite list of players to score three in a European final. A list that includes Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo di Stefano and Pierino Prati (1969), the last of which came a mere 56 years ago.

Ademola Lookman's game by numbers vs. Bayer Leverkusen:



9 duels won

9 x possession won

6 fouls won

6 touches in opp. box

4 take-ons completed

3 shots

3 shots on target

3 goals



This performance will go down in history. 📜#UELFinal pic.twitter.com/Z0ldYGltzv — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) May 22, 2024

But he carved out his own place in the history books too, becoming the first player to ever find the net three times in a Europa League/UEFA Cup final. It has been some turnaround for the Super Eagle.