Late 3-pointer helps East clip West girls

May 29—Sulphur's Kinzi Adkinson had been quiet for the West for far too long during the girls' game Saturday night at the 2024 Ada News All-Star Classic hosted by Ada High School.

Adkinson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in the game and the West girls were able to hang on for a thrilling 44-41 victory over the East.

Ada's Makaviya Nelson had scored on a fast-break bucket to put the East squad on top 39-38 with 1:44 left in the final period,

However, Adkinson got open beyond the arc and buried the 3-pointer — it was her only points of the game — to put the West ahead for good at 41-39.

Rasey Runyan of Sulphur hit one of two free throws with 1:03 remaining to put the West on top 42-39. She then got free for a layup with 25 seconds left to seal the outcome.

Grace Wright Wright sank a jumper for the East with 13 seconds left but there was no more scoring.

The East, behind a pair of 3-pointers from Avery Ellis of Vanoss, led 12-8 after the first quarter. The West got a late bucket by Belle McFarland of Holdenville in the second quarter that tied the game at 18-18 at halftime.

The East put together a 10-2 run midway through the third period to build a 31-23 advantage. Nelson had a steal and layup and hit a 3-pointer during the East run and Byng's Cadence Carlos scored on a tough move inside the paint to cap the surge with just under three minutes left in the third.

The West responded with nine unanswered points to end the period. and after a steal and layup from Holdenville's Ryleigh Tiger, the West led 32-31 heading into the exciting fourth quarter.

Tiger led a balanced West offense with 10 points. She also had three rebounds and a pair of steals and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"Ryleigh is one of the best point guards I've ever coached," said Holdenville girls coach Dillon Snow. "Her court vision is as good as anyone I've seen at this level. She had 141 assists her senior season."

Tiger has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Carl Albert State.

"She's also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time and comes up with a lot of steals out of nowhere," Snow said.

McFarland just missed double figures with nine points and both Brianna Bess — who scored five big points in the fourth quarter — and Runyard added seven points apiece for the West.

Kate Williams of Latta was next with six points for the West.

Ellis, the 2024 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the East with 10 points and eight rebounds. Wright just missed double digits with nine points and Nelson contributed seven points for the East.

Malena Whitekiller of Konawa and Launa Raymo of Stratford both hit 3-pointers for the East.

The East girls were coached by Luke Clark of Byng and Whitney Robertson of Roff was the coach for the West girls.

------o------

Saturday, May 25

2024 Ada News All-Star Classic

GIRLS

West 44, East 41

EAST 12 6 13 10 — 41

WEST 8 10 14 12 — 44

EAST: Avery Ellis (Vanoss) 10, Grace Wright (Stratford) 9, Makaviya Nelson (Ada) 7, Eryn Khoury (Vanoss) 4, Cadence Carlos (Byng) 3, Malena Whitekiller (Konawa) 3, Launa Raymo (Stratford) 3, Brylee Baird (Byng) 2.

WEST: Ryleigh Tiger (Holdenville) 10, Belle McFarland (Holdenville) 9, Brianna Bess (Roff) 7, Rasey Runyan (Sulphur) 7, Kate Williams (Latta) 6, Kinzi Adkison (Sulphur) 3, Shelby Ensey (Roff) 2.

3-point goals: Ellis 2, Nelson, Whitekiller, Wright, Raymo (E); McFarland, Tiger, Bess, Adkinson (W).

Fouled out: None.

Officials: Harland Burgess, Darrin Walters.