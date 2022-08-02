3 players we’re watching at the sixth day of Saints training camp

As the New Orleans Saints continue on to their second day of padded practices, the echo of the pads popping from day one is still ringing fresh on airline drive. After a dominant performance by the Saints defense, led by cornerback Paulson Adebo, the offense will be looking to answer on a rainy Tuesday morning. With that in mind, here are the three players we’ll be watching closely throughout today’s practice.

QB Jameis Winston

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Saints signal caller had a rough start to camp a few days ago with two back-to-back interceptions. But like any good quarterback, that has not defined Winston’s camp thus far. Connecting with rookie wideout Chris Olave for a 60-yard touchdown pass that same day showed Winston’s ability to respond under pressure.

During the first padded practices he kept things close to the line of scrimmage, with some examples of on- and off-target passing. Today, after getting a feel for the aggression the defense has brought with the pads going on, we’ll be keeping an eye on him to see how he responds.

RB Abram Smith

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We were treated to a pleasant surprise with the presence of running back Alvin Kamara at Monday’s practice. He was scheduled to have a court hearing in Las Vegas. but the date has again been continued until the end of September. The question now becomes, what will the Saints do if Kamara ends up suspended for a late-season stretch?

That’s where Smith comes in. The UDFA rookie ball-carrier has had a lot of hype around him. After spending his first two years at Baylor playing linebacker, the 5-foot-11, 213-pound back would explode for 257 carries, 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in his lone season at running back. Can he translate that fantastic production to the pro level and speed? That’s something we’ll be watching throughout the second practice in pads.

WR Kirk Merritt

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Not a lot has been made of Merritt performance thus far during camp, but he’s been impressive. Strong hands, physical at the catch point, smooth runner and great size. The Destrehan native has had some impressive moments in camp thus far, just overshadowed by the defensive play.

Story continues

Today could be a great opportunity for Merritt to solidify his performance if the offense can bounce back from the recent practices. Depending upon how many wide receivers the Saints decide to keep on their roster in September, Merritt could position himself well. If they move to keep six, one has to imagine that Merritt, Tre’Quan Smith, Easop Winston and Nicholls State legend Dai’Jean Dion could all be in the mix.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire