3 players we’re watching at the second day of Saints training camp

After an exciting first day of camp for the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen and his crew hope to maintain the positive momentum as opening week continues. After the shock and surprise of wide receiver Michael Thomas’ return on Tuesday, one must wonder what is in store for day two. Here are the three players we’ll be watching closely during the second day of Saints camp. Led off by undoubtedly the most important person in New Orleans right now.

WR Michael Thomas

Thomas’ name rang through the NFL airways on Tuesday with his surprise participation to open up Saints training camp. Less than a week after being added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he returned. Running routes, catching passes, Thomas did it all outside of team drills yesterday. Will we see him get snaps in team drills today? Or will his ramp up continue slowly?

Allen made it apparent in his post-practice presser on Tuesday that we should expect a ramp up. But to be fair, no one expected Thomas to even be out there right now. So all progress is massive at this point. Especially when it comes to building a rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston.

The All-Pro receiver looked good in his Tuesday reps, moving fluidly, no limp, no tape on the ankle or anything of note. But it is still a process, his return. We’ll be watching closely today to see how quickly that process will move along.

S Marcus Maye

#Saints S Marcus Maye explains what he finds unique about the team’s approach to defense. pic.twitter.com/0dSvlZb7p5 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 28, 2022

Maye is another player coming back a bit more quickly than anticipated from injury. The former New York Jet is coming off of an Achilles injury, but doesn’t seem to be bothered much as he was out and getting work in the first day of camp. For him, it was exactly what he expected.

“Not surprised at all,” he told Saints media about his speedy return. “Been working real hard to get back to this point. Just every day grind. Been a long journey, long process. But the goal was always to get ready for the season.” Seeing him on the field in his new No. 6 jersey was a positive sign for Maye and the Saints.

As for how he fits in on the field, that’s part of what we’ll be watching. Maye highlighted that the Saints are unique because of their “culture and energy” and that the multiplicity of the defensive scheme is one that excites him. Maye will be back on this list as soon as Tyrann Mathieu returns from his excused absence. Seeing how the two of them are utilized and working together will be a big emphasis throughout camp.

DE Payton Turner

Turner made my play of the day yesterday when he showed off his speed and length on a would-be sack against second-year quarterback Ian Book. Turner’s rookie year was bogged down by injuries, as disappointing for him as it was for Saints fans. Just ahead of camp opening, he tweeted that he was medically cleared and celebrated his return to the practice field.

Now, he’s gone from breathing up against the glass clamoring to get outside his rehabilitation work to breathing down the necks of quarterbacks. Turner has proven he can be extremely disruptive when healthy. Now, he gets to put on full display the consistency he’d like to accompany that. Assuming fellow defensive end Marcus Davenport remains out today on the PUP list while catching up on his conditioning work, the second-year end should get lots of opportunities to stand out again in day two.

