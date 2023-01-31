3 players we’re watching at the first Senior Bowl practice

“The draft starts in Mobile,” as they say. The New Orleans Saints join the rest of the NFL at the premier collegiate all-star game event of the year, the Senior Bowl. During this time scouts from all 32 NFL teams will be able to watch three days of practice and a closing game featuring some of the top talent in this year’s NFL draft. Additionally, they will be able to begin their draft prospect vetting process with injuries and other information-gathering opportunities.

For the media, we get to enjoy the loud whispers of things that could be formulating around the league and a fun practice process throughout which players have a real chance to impact their draft stock. Watching this year’s practice week with a Saints lens is a little bit different than in previous years. This season, the quarterbacks step into a larger focus along with more offensive talent that would make any Saints fan excited about what is ahead. With that in mind, here are three players we’ll be watching closely at the 2023 Senior Bowl’s first practice.

BYU QB Jaren Hall

This talented passer’s evaluation began Tuesday morning when his measurements were released. Previously, there were some concerns he might measure in at below 6-foot. Thankfully for Hall, and possibly the Saints, that is not the case. Hall also easily tops the 9-inch hand threshold that many hold dear in the NFL. Former Senior Bowl quarterback Kenny Pickett had a lot of these questions lingering to the point in which he did not have his hands measured until the NFL combine. Despite being measured at just 8.625 inches at his Pro Day, he was still drafted as the lone first-round quarterback by the Pittsburgh Steelers. So take hand size for what you will, but Hall passes the test regardless.

Next will be his performance throughout the week. Hall has an NFL-caliber arm and can make throws to every level of the field. His big test this week will be around his ability to move through progressions quickly without players with which he has much chemistry. Though he will be throwing to one familiar face in wide receiver Puka Nacua. If Hall has a steady rise in his trajectory over the week, Saints coaches will be able to see it up close and personal. Hall could thrust himself into the second day of the draft. A spot where the Saints could easily afford to take a swing at a talented passer who can create with his legs as well.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Talking with Tulane Running Back @tyjae22 Live at the Senior Bowl Watch here 📺➡️ https://t.co/l0mJ7bHovy pic.twitter.com/qTg7yrQNoI — Off The Bench (@OTB_ESPN) January 31, 2023

The Cotton Bowl record-holder for single-game rushing touchdowns has already done wonders for his draft stock scoring 4 on a national stage. But this week will be about the nuances of the position more than anything else. Spears is an excellent runner and makes some notable highlight plays game in and game out, but his excellent reputation in pass protection will be put on display here in Mobile.

One of the key attributes of an NFL running back in today’s league is the ability to make the defense account for you as a multi-faceted threat. Spears’ propensity for breaking tackles as a bruising runner and his acuity in the passing game both as a blocker and pass catcher make him a complete prospect. The Saints are in need of young talent in the running back room behind star back Alvin Kamara who may miss more than a handful of games in 2023 with a possible suspension looming. Settling for undrafted running backs has not worked out for New Orleans in recent years, so investing in draftable talent for Spears would make a ton of sense for them.

Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced PFF's highest graded Guard this season🐊 pic.twitter.com/NfhVAlxEBz — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 5, 2022

The Saints should be in the market for interior offensive line talent. Really, offensive line talent as a whole considering their recent injury woes. Torrence would be a fantastic addition as a fringe first-round selection that could fall into the lap of New Orleans at the top of day 2. The former Gator is an excellent pass blocker, credited without allowing a single sack by Pro Football Focus.

The big test for Torrence this week will be competition level. With only one year of SEC play under his belt, this week will give him some direct competitive opportunities against very talented defensive linemen. Torrence could work his way in the eyes of the wider audience this week, positioning himself to continue his upward trajectory through next month’s combine.

