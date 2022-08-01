3 players we’re watching at the first padded Saints training camp practice

As the second week of New Orleans Saints training camp kicks off, the pads go on. We watched a pretty dominant week by the Saints defense through the first four practices. Now, as padded workouts begin, a lot of eyes will go to the trenches on both sides of the ball and the run game. Here are three players we’ll be watching as padded practices get started on Monday.

RG Cesar Ruiz

Ruiz is finally getting a full offseason working at right guard. After being drafted in 2020, there have been no early offseason programs like offseason training activities (OTAs) and minicamps to help him settle intro his role before having to learn how to install it. Couple that with the addition of Doug Maronne as offensive line coach, and the perfect cocktail for development has arrived in the Big Easy.

Ruiz’s progression will be a hot topic throughout camp, but it really kicks off today as padded practices go on and things get more physical. Can Ruiz show his growth on the interior? Or will there be continued scrutiny on his way? We will start to get those answers on Monday.

LT Trevor Penning

The first-round draft selection is competing for the starting left tackle role with veteran James Hurst. While head coach Dennis Allen did call Hurst the current starter, things can continue to shift over the course of camp. Penning’s game has always been that of physicality. He once said in an interview that his favorite part of playing football was that he loved to “legally assault” pass rushers.

Now, he’ll get a chance to show that mean streak that made him a first-rounder out of Northern Iowa. Penning will be fun to watch in the run game, but could make big strides for himself throughout this week if he can show that he’s quickly made progress as a pass blocker. His case for himself would be aided if he can do so against pass rushers like Cameron Jordan and Payton Turner. Both of which have had solid camps thus far, especially Turner.

DL Kentavius Street

A newcomer on the defensive interior, Street has popped off the field a couple times already. Once by chasing a ball carrier out of bounds from the opposite side of the field and other times for being disruptive in the run game. Now, he’ll really get to showcase his ability to wreak havoc in the middle of the defense.

The interior defensive line spot next to David Onyemata is all but sewn up for now. It’s assumed that Shy Tuttle will be the guy to hold that role. But if Street can prove to be an athletic pass rusher that can be of value in the run game as well, it will be hard to keep him off the field. A player on the Saints defensive line does not have to be a starter to get snaps with how heavily they rotate personnel. Street can start to bolster his presence in that rotation with a strong week.

