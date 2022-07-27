3 players we’re watching at the first day of Saints training camp

As the New Orleans Saints finally kick off the long-awaited start to training camp, there are a few players that will garner the majority of attention. Players coming back from injury, new additions, and returning faces will all take the field today at the Oschner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie. Here are three players we’ll have our eyes on as the Saints camp day one gets under way.

QB Jameis Winston

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP

The Saints starting quarterback takes the field uncontested as the starter set to carry them into the 2022 season. Winston’s offseason has been one filled with inspiration, camaraderie and recovery. Winston sustained a season-ending ACL injury in the seventh game of last year’s schedule against his former team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s worked his way back and has returns to the Saints on a fresh two-year deal.

Surprisingly, Winston was able to participate in OTAs and minicamps this offseason despite being less than a year removed from that ACL injury. Now, after spending those phases of the offseason and a trip to Miami with fellow Saints players, he gets the chance to take the field after being medically cleared.

Saints brass said on Tuesday afternoon that Winston will participate in team drills. But do expect the team to still be cautious when it comes to their indispensable commodity. Seeing how he looks after a diligent offseason with his teammates and how he gels with the pass-catching units will be of the utmost interest day one.

WR Chris Olave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie wide receiver has drawn a lot of attention this offseason already both on and off the field. Olave is a noted deep threat with elite speed and great hands. All things that should leap off the field right away.

While Olave’s reputation has preceded him as a field stretcher, the Saints offense should open up opportunities to do a lot more than that. The former Buckeye’s route-running capability will shine throughout drills as well, including the all-too-exciting one-on-ones.

LB Pete Werner

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

With the potential reunion with Kwon Alexander seemingly in the rearview mirror, Werner is expected to jump right into starting role alongside veteran Demario Davis. Werner has impressed the organization without limits during his early career and now he’ll get to make good on it going into his second year.

The Saints always rotate linebackers, letting them take snaps from all of the different positions. But it will be telling if Werner and Davis hold down the WILL and MIKE roles respectively to a greater degree. That would be a great indication of exactly what the Saints have in him at the second level of their defense going into 2022.

