3 players we’re watching at Day 11 of Saints training camp

Week 3 of New Orleans Saints training camp is set to kick off with fans in attendance and in full pads on Monday. As excitement continues to grow around the team and its stars, you can feel the anticipation of the first preseason game on the horizon. As the Saints prepare to face the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 11 at NRG Stadium in Houston, there are a few players that stand out with their first game reps on the way.

WR Chris Olave

Olave should be in line to see his first NFL snaps in the upcoming exhibition matchup between the Saints and Texans. Another impressive week for the young receiver could get off to a jump start today. Olave’s consistency thus far throughout camp has been nothing less than impressive.

The rookie receiver moves extremely well, has an uncanny ability to shift gears from subtle to explosive, and has proven that everything said about his route-running acuity over the draft process is true. He and quarterback Jameis Winston have been building their connection over the first two weeks of camp and that should continue with game action for at least Olave on the way this weekend. We’ll start by keeping a close eye on No. 12 on Monday, but it would not surprise me to see his name on this list over the next few days. There’s genuine excitement revolving around what he can bring the offense.

TE Juwan Johnson

The converted wide receiver has shown off his pass catching ability, particularly up the seam and in jump ball situations. He has been a go-to target for any quarterback getting reps and is further developing trust with Winston, who he showed up for a handful of times in 2021. Johnson has been an intriguing story to follow since he entered the league with the Saints as a 2020 undrafted free agent wideout before moving to tight end. But now, his intrigue is more than just his story, it’s his playmaking ability as well.

OT Ryan Ramczyk

While he is unlikely to get a healthy amount of snaps in the first preseason game, Ramczyk is an interesting case to observe. He has taken reps in team drills here and there but has been largely spelled by second-year tackle Landon Young. Though Young has been making the best of his opportunities, the ramp up for Ramczyk is worth keeping an eye on as well.

Story continues

Head coach Dennis Allen has explained that the team is taking their time with the 2019 All-Pro. So the process becomes less about wanting things to move more quickly, and more just about the curiosity around when things will progress. Ramczyk is set to be the leader of the Saints offensive line this season, so taking time to make sure his injury recovery is handled wisely is the right decision.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire