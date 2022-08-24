3 players we’re watching at Aug. 24’s Saints practice

Since we already have you covered with six bubble players to watch this week, we’ve decided to base today’s New Orleans Saints practice preview on those looking to finish what they’ve started. While this week can be the last chance for some players looking to secure jobs in the NFL, others are looking to pick up right where they started.

The multiple weeks of training camp practices and three preseason games all culminate in the 53-man roster cut down. While these players have their spots secured on the roster, a strong finish to the offseason will lead into a strong beginning for the regular season. Here are the three players we’re watching at Wednesday’s Saints practice:

QB James Winston

The Saints starting quarterback shocked many across the NFL landscape by not only being present for but also participating in OTA’s earlier this offseason. He then turned that into full participation at the start of Saints training camp. Practice after practice, when Winston has been healthy and available, the quarterback has looked apart both and is on field production throwing only two interceptions so far in team drills but also as an emotional leader for his squad. It’s unclear as of now whether or not Winston will participate in Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but during Tuesday’s practice he look like a player that was either getting ready for game action or simulated game action. Whether Winston plays Friday or not, his regular season debut in Atlanta is of the upmost importance. Wrapping up today’s final practice before the preseason comes to a close will be a strong sign of where the former first overall draft pick will pick up at the 2022 season opens.

CB Paulson Adebo

The second-year cornerback has been the star of Saints camp day in and day out. Logging pass break up after pass break up run stop after run stop, the former Stanford Cardinal has easily been one of the biggest stories of camp. Finishing strong on Wednesday will allow Adebo to continue to have hold on the starting cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore as the season opens in a couple of weeks, or at least keep him in good position. He’s been physical, aggressive and frankly fun to watch. All the sign say there’s no reason to expect that to change anytime soon.

DE Payton Turner

The former first-round draft selection did not get a lot of opportunities in 2021 to show what he could do as a rookie. Battling several injuries and toughing it out where he could, Turner did show that he can be extremely disruptive went on the field. Ahead of the 2022 season the former Houston Cougar said that his goal was to show that he can be not only disruptive but consistent. So far throughout camp he’s evidenced disability to do just that. Going into Wednesday’s practice will be only the second time this off-season that Turner and fellow edge rusher Marcus Davenport have taken the field together. Davenport just moved into team drills for the first time on Tuesday. With the two of them finally running at edge together, Turner has a real opportunity to sure what else he’s got especially when partnered with another impressive athlete like Davenport. With Turner treating 2022 like a second rookie year but with the knowledge and development of 2021 under his belt, it’s reasonable to expect that he can carry his success from camp into the regular season.

