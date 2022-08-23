3 players we’re watching at Aug. 23’s Saints practice

With just two more practices remaining before the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers to wrap up the preseason, players are looking to solidify their positions on the roster. While some are fighting for roster spots, others are locked in. Today we’ll be watching three players who may be locks to make the cut, but could heavily influence how much action they see with solid performances to wrap up the week. Here are three players we’re watching at Day 19 of Saints practice:

OL Trevor Penning

With offensive lineman James Hurst managing his foot injury, the first-round draft selection has a real chance to show what he can do and why he deserves to be the starter at left tackle in 2022. Penning has proven to be every bit as advertised in the run game, a physical dominator on those reps. But his pass protection reps are what everyone knew he’d need to work on. Throughout camp and the preseason so far, marked improvements have been made. Taking more steps forward this week would go a long way to possibly moving Penning further along the starter conversation.

LB Kaden Elliss

The linebacker spot is one that a lot of us have watched closely over the course of camp. Elliss is already the assumed starter at strongside linebacker, but the Saints don’t play a ton of three-linebacker sets. But has that been because of previous concerns at the position? Obviously NFL offenses dictate defenses into nickel coverages quite a bit with three-receiver sets. But that means teams like the Green bay Packers who are well-equipped to run two-running back sets, could create some mismatches for teams that don’t have that reliable third linebacker. Thanks to Elliss, the Saints do. A continued strong performance by the fourth-year player could help him see more snaps in 2022, by making the coaching staff more comfortable in marching out three second-level players.

TE Juwan Johnson

Another player that can benefit from the amount of looks he’s getting right now. Fellow tight ends Taysom Hill and Adam Trautman have both missed time over the last week. That means that Johnson, a converted wide receiver, is getting a lot of looks in the passing game while continue to better understand and execute protections he’s been asked to learn in the new position. He’s become a threat down the seam (a tight end staple in New Orleans) and could use this last week to prove why he deserves not only more snaps, but more targets as well.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire