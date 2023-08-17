3 players to watch in Thursday’s preseason game vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their joint practices on Tuesday as the teams prepare to face off in the preseason matchup. After seeing a majority of the starters last week against the Commanders they are all set to not play in the game. This gives young players like Austin Watkins the chance to continue to prove themselves.

The fight for the final roster spots in the wide receiver room continues with Marquise Goodwin and Jaelon Darden continuing to be sidelined. Rookies Cedric Tillman and Luke Wypler have had solid starts to their preseason careers.

Let’s take a look at three players you need to keep your eye on Thursday night.

C Luke Wypler

The sixth-round pick out of Ohio State has had a good debut for the Browns not allowing a single pressure in 53 pass blocking snaps in two games. He has been up to the challenge so far and the team even gave him left-guard snaps last week.

One of the knocks coming into the draft process was that due to his size, he likely is only a center and not a guy who can also play guard. If Luke Wypler continues this and shows competency at guard he will easily snag a roster slot over Nick Harris.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Austin Watkins Jr. continues week after week to make plays both on the practice field and in the first two preseason games. Plain and simple Watkins knows how to get open and catch the football consistently. He does have field-stretching speed but he combines good size with solid athleticism to help attack the defense.

He is still a long shot to make the roster with so much talent at the position but he is certainly earning a practice squad spot if not on the active roster of another team. You should firmly keep your eyes on number 80 on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

WR Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman continues to be a fun player to watch with his great size and body control. He is already a good route runner with reliable hands that can create a little after the catch as well. Tillman is already forcing his way onto the field with the flashes he has already shown.

