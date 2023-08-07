3 PLAYERS TO WATCH: Seabreeze football 'taking the shape of their coach,' Lester Davis

Seabreeze went 4-6 under coach Pat Brown last season.

DAYTONA BEACH — Seabreeze Lester Davis isn’t expecting perfection.

Of course, he’d love it if his team executed flawlessly during the first week of fall camp. Maybe next year, when he’s had his Sandcrabs for a full 365 days.

But right now, less than six months after taking the job, he’s realistic. He’s looking for something else.

And he’s seeing it.

“They are hun-gry,” Davis said, emphasizing each syllable.

“Right now, it’s more about attitude, character and mentality. If I can get that changed, that helps change the culture, which blossoms into winning.”

Davis graduated from Seabreeze and played linebacker at South Carolina State. He coaches like he’s still shooting gaps and hitting running backs in the backfield — with intensity and a few basic principles.

He ended a practice last week by telling the Sandcrabs they are going to be a physical team. He thinks they’re catching on quickly.

Lester Davis spent last fall as a co-defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Mainland. The Bucs were the 3S state runners-up.

“They are taking the shape of their coach,” said Davis, who spent last year as a defensive assistant and strength and conditioning coach at Mainland.

Some of them already sound like Davis.

“We (fixing to) do some big things this year,” junior Denali Campbell said. “We’re the underdogs this year. We’re going to show Volusia County what we’re about.”

Campbell returns after playing a large role on last year’s squad that went 4-6 under Pat Brown. He and two others make up our three-players-to-watch list.

Denali Campbell

Seabreeze's Denali Campbell (8) racked up 800 all-purpose yards as a sophomore last season.

Campbell is adding even more to his workload this season. He will continue to line up at running back and wide receiver, which he did last fall, while seeing more time at defensive back.

Davis called him “Mr. Everything.”

“I told him, ‘If you’re my best player on Friday night, I need your tongue out, I need you tired,’” Davis said. “‘If you have anything when you leave Friday night, I didn’t do my job.’ He’s taken on that challenge tremendously.”

Sounds like his older brother, Eli, who filled the same role of Mr. Everything last fall. Eli was Seabreeze’s leading receiver and tackler while the also-graduated Sam Gonzalez led the Sandcrabs in rushing. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Campbell will look to replace some of that production.

In 2022, he tallied 420 receiving yards, 134 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. If his kick and punt return yards are factored in, he put up a team-high 802 all-purpose yards.

“I want to go for 1,000 yards combined, receiving and running, have two-to-three interceptions and double-digit touchdowns,” Campbell said.

Hayden Hayes

Hayden Hayes split QB reps with Gonzalez and Zeli Hayworth last year. This fall, he enters as the locked-in Week 1 starter, and Davis wants him to take advantage of that.

“I want him to be free,” Davis said. “... I just want to see him go out and have fun. He’s definitely a leader.”

Hayes battled Deltona transfer Chandler Mitzo for the starting gig throughout the spring. Mitzo will be the backup quarterback but receive regular snaps at h-back and linebacker.

As a sophomore last season, Hayes completed 40 of his 88 passes for 619 yards. He tossed six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This summer, he attended seven college camps, including Yale, Harvard and Florida State. His focus: the mental side of the position.

“Just getting the nerves out,” Hayes said, “and just playing.”

Brody Boda

His track record at the varsity level might not be long yet, but Brody Boda certainly looks the part.

Pushing 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, the junior will play defensive end and tight end. Davis said his mind matches his size and speed.

“Right now, Brody is my brains on the field,” the coach said. “He actually knows everything. He knows the defense inside and out. He’s answering linebacker questions. He’s answering secondary questions. He knows what’s going on, and for him right now, that’s exactly what I want from him being a junior.”

Last year, Boda finished with four tackles and one sack in three games.

He will help lead a defense that lost its top tackler, Eli Campbell, to graduation and its top sacker, junior Brogan Kelly, to a recent season-ending surgery.

