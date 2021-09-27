3 Players to Watch: These Cowboys have the most important roles vs Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are invading AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football as the Cowboys open up the home portion of their 2021 schedule and both have their first divisional matchup. This game also marks the beginning of a three-game home stand for the Cowboys and nothing would set off the stretch better than a win over their hated rivals.

The Cowboys are riding a wave of momentum defensively, leading the NFL in turnovers, and on offense have found a productive two-back attack to go along with Dak Prescott throwing the rock to his array of receivers. All of the nation’s eyes will be on America’s Team per usual and here are three players who could be the spearheads to a big victory.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Diggs has been on fire as of late. Through two games, he already has two interceptions, one shy of his total as a rookie in 2020. He's done so guarding two of the NFL's best receivers. Diggs held Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one reception for 10 yards on three targets in Week 1. Last week, when he was directly lined up against Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, he allowed just three receptions on six targets. Going back to Week 16 of last season (four games), when the Cowboys took on the Eagles at home also, Diggs has collected three of five career interceptions. Diggs has also shown a knack for having big games against the Eagles as all three of his interceptions as a rookie game against them. Going into Week 3, quarterbacks have the third-worst passer rating when targeting a receiver covered by Diggs. If the former second-round pick can continue his ascension and neutralize the Eagles passing attack it can give the ball back to the Cowboys' high-powered offense with short fields.

Defensive end Randy Gregory

Story continues

Gregory will be making his first appearance in two weeks after missing Week 2 due to being added to the Reserve/COVID list. Although rookie Micah Parsons adds another aspect to the Cowboys' pass rush with his speed and bend off the edge they still need Gregory to play at a high level also. The former Nebraska Cornhusker has a history, much like the aforementioned Diggs, of performing well against the Eagles. In six games, Gregory has 4.5 of his 10.5 career sacks against Philadelphia to go along with four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. As improved as the Cowboys' defense has looked so far this season they only have two sacks on the year. Getting Gregory back was just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys pass rush.

Quarterback Dak Prescott

Prescott comes into Week 3 continuing the high level he left off playing in 2020. He's averaging 320 yards per game while completing 76.5% of his passes. This game has special meaning for Prescott. The opportunity to play the Eagles is big in and of itself but it will be his first appearance in AT&T Stadium since his season-ending ankle injury last October against the New York Giants. Prescott spoke last week about what it will mean playing in front of the Cowboys' home crowd for the first time in nearly a year. "I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games," Prescott said. "I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they've given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it's pregame, whether it's in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting." For his career, Prescott is 3-1 against the Eagles at home with wins in each of the last two. The Cowboys will need him to be on his game with a sneaking Eagles team ready to pull off an upset on the road.

1

1