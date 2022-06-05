3 players who still could re-sign with Cardinals

With training camp set to start next month, the Arizona Cardinals will continue to monitor ways to improve the roster before September’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

General manager Steve Keim has made many late-offseason additions that ended up being major contributors to the team. Some of those have been bringing back some of their own free agents.

Who could the Cardinals still bring back from last season that would make sense at this point?

CB Robert Alford

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Alford was playing excellent football before suffering a season-ending injury late in the season. He’s dealt with a series of unfortunate injuries since signing with the team in 2019, as he didn’t get to play a regular-season snap until last season.

At age 33, Alford is getting up there in age but likely wouldn’t demand a huge salary. He chose to re-sign with the Cardinals for nearly the vet minimum last season because he felt he owed the team that signed him to a multi-year extension before all the injuries.

The team’s cornerback group is very young and with the tragic death of Jeff Gladney, who essentially replaced him, adding Alford back into the mix could only help.

DT Corey Peters

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Peters has been one of the team’s locker room leaders and standouts in the community for some time. He initially signed with the team as a free agent in 2015 and has been with the team ever since. Peters signed back with the team last August after reportedly mulling offers from other teams.

The Cardinals’ defensive line has some serious question marks following the loss of Chandler Jones and the lack of a big-ticket free agent replacement. The team does have two young players at the position in Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu, but neither bring the type of leadership that Peters does.

At age 33, Peters appears to want to continue his playing career. If he wants to come back for approximately the same contract as last year, the Cardinals would be wise to bring him back. They’ve been decimated by interior defensive line injuries over the past few seasons, so the more starting-caliber players on the roster, the better. They could use a veteran nose tackle.

Plus, it’s always a bonus to have a player with a positive impact in the community like Peters. It’s also fun to bring back a player who has been on the team for so long.

S Chris Banjo

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Banjo has been a core special teams player in Arizona for the past two seasons. He’s provided starter-caliber play at safety, particularly in 2020 when he filled in for the injured Jalen Thompson.

As it currently stands, the Cardinals have a pretty loaded safety room. They have two Pro Bowl-caliber players manning both starting jobs in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Behind them is Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington and James Wiggins.

While the Cardinals certainly look set at safety on paper, bringing back Banjo would bring some help on special teams and a defensive back who knows the defense.

