3 players the Steelers should have drafted instead of Chris Oladokun
One of the players among the Pittsburgh Steelers second round of training camp cuts was rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun. The former South Dakota State star was the team’s seventh-round pick in 2022. It’s rare to see any draft pick released so early but the pick was a head scratcher from the beginning. Here are three guys the Steelers probably should have selected instead.
OT Andrew Stueber, New England Patriots
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)