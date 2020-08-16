3 players shockingly on Steelers roster bubble entering training camp

View photos

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Truth be told, there aren’t going to be a whole lot of surprises with the Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster for the season. This is even more true given the state of the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most veterans have a significant advantage over their teammates. But we have three guys with experience who find themselves on the roster bubble as the Steelers continue through training camp.

WR Ryan Switzer

This one is probably more urban legend created by disgruntled fans but it still exists. The addition of Chase Claypool via the draft doesn’t help Switzer’s case and puts him no better than No. 4 on the depth chart. But would the Steelers really release him given the players behind him?

RB Jaylen Samuels

View photos

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

After watching the way Samuels was passed over last year when James Conner was hurt, this one doesn’t surprise me. Samuels is a good football player but doesn’t bring anything special to the depth chart. The speed of Kerrith Whyte and versatility of Anthony McFarland Jr. both should push Samuels for a spot behind Conner and Benny Snell Jr.

QB Devlin Hodges

View photos

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Last season, all of Steeler Nation had Duck Fever for about two weeks and then everything came crashing down when everyone realized Hodges wasn’t an NFL caliber quarterback. Not Hodges returns to training camp after a miserable 2019 season and Paxton Lynch nipping at his heels.