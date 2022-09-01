3 players released Wednesday Browns could look to add

While all the hype around the initial 53-man roster is deserved, it is far from the end of roster movement in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns claimed QB Kellen Mond which led to the release of DE Isaac Rochell. The team tried to claim a tight end as well but lost out due to waiver priority.

Waiver priority kept Mond from becoming a Philadelphia Eagle.

The Browns also brought back 12 players that they had just cut by adding them to their practice squad.

Like Rochell, all of the waiver claims made on Wednesday led to other players being waived or cut. As a veteran, Rochell is free to sign with any team while players with less than four years accrued time in the league must go through waivers.

Here are three players set from on Wednesday that could interest Cleveland:

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Vikings made a trade for WR Jalen Reagor which led to the release of Smith-Marsette. The former fifth-round pick is a speedster with return ability as well as a player who can help in creative ways on offense.

In a lot of ways, Smith-Marsette can replace what Jakeem Grant was set to give the Browns before he got hurt. On waivers, it may be tough for him to make it to the thirteenth spot.

DE Joshua Onujiogu

With the release of Rochell, it is possible that Cleveland looks for another young player at the position to try to develop. Undrafted free agent Onujiogu made Seattle’s initial roster before being waived.

Out of little Framingham State, Onujiogu had 36 sacks and 67 tackles for loss in college. The Seahawks might hope he slides through waivers but the Browns could look to add another developmental player at a really important position.

TE Tanner Hudson

The team already tried to claim a blocking tight end but now would have a chance to sign one. Hudson has played in 22 games in his career with just five receptions. Similar numbers to Trevon Wesco.

Hudson is 6’5″ and over 230 pounds providing a big frame for the role. He also has experience in a similar system from his time in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan.

Not as an exciting pickup as the other two mentioned above but could be the more likely as he doesn’t have to pass through waivers.

