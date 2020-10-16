3 players the Raiders should trade for ahead of the trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are off this week as they are on their much-needed bye week. But with the NFL trade deadline just a few weeks away, the Raiders are likely exploring potential trades at this very moment.

Today, we are taking a look at three trades the Raiders should consider making to help with their playoff push for the 2020 season.

1. Jets DT Quinnen Williams

If the Raiders are going to upgrade their team, one spot they could consider adding to would be on the defensive line. Maliek Collins was signed early this season on a one-year deal, but that hasn’t quite panned out for either party. It’s also worth mentioning that Maurice Hurst is currently on the COVID-19/reserve list and missed the team’s Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Raiders want to seriously upgrade the position, the biggest name that could be available is Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets. With the Jets appearing ready to clean house, they might consider a trade of the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, should he return a haul.

With the Raiders likely being in playoff contention this season, it’s unlikely their 2020 first-round pick would be inside the top-15. That would be quite the deal for the Raiders as Williams is just 22 years old and is starting to come into his own.

New York would be able to add another first-round pick to their arsenal, which could be used to acquiring the quarterback of their future. Williams would be an easy sell to a Raiders’ fanbase that needs more help on the interior defensive line.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

2. Washington DT Jonathan Allen

It’s very likely that the Jets will say “no” to any and all trade offers revolving around Quinnen Williams. If that is the case, the Raiders would be wise to look elsewhere for help in the middle of their defensive line.

One option could be Jonathan Allen of the Washington Football Team, who has played well this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen has graded out as the No. 14 interior defensive lineman this season, excelling as a run defender. Allen is a former first-round pick in the third-year of a rookie deal.

While he likely wouldn’t cost a first-round pick to acquire, Washington could consider moving him with all of their current talent and money invested on their defensive line. They are a team that could use future top-100 picks to rebuild their offense as they will likely be in the market for a franchise quarterback next season.

Allen would give the Raiders another young interior defensive linemen who could play on all three downs. He would be their best run-stopping three-technique and would be a great fit next to Johnathan Hankins. Keep an eye on Allen as a potential trade target over the next few weeks if Washington falls out of contention in the NFC East.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

3. Bengals CB William Jackson III

The final name on this list isn’t a defensive lineman, but instead, a cornerback with familiarity in the scheme. William Jackson III from the Cincinnati Bengals is on the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to hit free agency in just a few months.

Since Paul Guenther left Cincinnati, Jackson has struggled. He’s never been able to replicate the play that we saw in 2017 when he was among the league’s best cornerbacks. Given the way that he’s played over the last three seasons, it feels unlikely that he will earn a long-term deal with the Bengals. Would the Bengals be willing to give up on him now in order to secure a draft pick? It’s certainly possible.

If the Raiders are willing to part with a mid-round pick to “test drive” Jackson for the next 10 or so games, this could be a worthwhile gamble. Damon Arnette is scheduled to miss the next six or eight weeks and the team could use a competent cornerback opposite of Trayvon Mullen.

Story continues