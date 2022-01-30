3 players who should have played a larger role on Green Bay’s special teams

Special teams were a season-long dilemma for the Green Bay Packers. The third phase eventually cost the team when it mattered most in their season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Currently, most people are calling for the firing of special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. As an in-house hire after the firing of Shawn Mennenga, Drayton struggled to solve any of the issues left behind by his predecessor. In fact, it got worse.

According to Rick Gosselin’s special team rankings, the Packers finished dead last in 2021. The previous year, they were 29th.

However, Matt LaFleur has yet to make any changes. For the time being, Drayton is still the special teams’ coordinator while the team reflects on what exactly went wrong over the last five months.

“We’ve got to look at everything,” LaFleur said during his season-ending press conference. “We’ve got to look at everything and, if we feel like we can improve in certain areas, then we’ll make tough decisions. But we’re not remotely close to getting into that at this point in time.”

One area that Green Bay could improve upon when it comes to special teams’ operation is implementing more starters. The 49ers had no drawbacks about using prominent players in certain spots if it was for the betterment of the team.

“San Francisco had a lot of their starters on special teams,” LaFleur said. “That’s going to be something that I want to do some studies around the league and see how many teams operate that way.”

That proved to be the difference in the game. San Francisco’s special teams’ unit was not exactly a weapon- ranked 25th on Gosselin’s list- but it would good enough to give them the winning edge in a crucial game.

The Packers will try to learn from this mistake that was undoubtedly avoidable. Let’s look at three players who could have played a much larger role on special teams to avoid the disaster of this past season.

WR Allen Lazard

This one seems a bit obvious, but Lazard was a prime candidate for more special teams’ snaps. Everyone knows he brings a blue-collar approach to Green Bay’s offense with his physical style of play, particularly in his blocking. Lazard is recognized as one of the best blocking wide receivers in the NFL, which caters to multiple facets of special teams. However, for whatever reason, Lazard played less than six percent of the total special teams’ snaps throughout the 2021 season. The fact that he did not play a larger role on the team’s third unit is almost inexcusable. Lazard is not afraid of doing the dirty work and most certainly would have helped in a variety of ways.

Story continues

CB Kevin King

King was brought back on a one-year prove-it deal after a tragic ending to the 2020 season. He began the year as the starting corner but was quickly overtaken following the emergence of Rasul Douglas. Once Douglas took over the starting job, King spent more time on the bench than he ever had in his career when healthy. This seems like an ideal time to get more out of the $5 million you paid him to come back for one more year by making him play special teams. Unfortunately, they acted a little late as King special teams’ snaps did not start to see an uptick until later in the season. He appeared on kick coverage but only played a little over seven percent of the special teams’ snaps all year. King has improved immensely as a tackler throughout his career, so why wasn’t he being utilized more on kick and punt coverage to prevent sizable returns? It seems like his speed and tackling could have been an asset as a gunner.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

You might be wondering why an All-Pro would play special teams. Well, this would have been nothing new for Campbell, who played a steady amount of special teams’ snaps during his last year in Atlanta and in 2020 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps, the Packers were trying to preserve their stud linebacker, but guys like Bobby Wagner and Darius Leonard are no strangers to pitching in where they are needed. Both Wagner and Leonard blew past the eight special teams snaps Campbell saw during the regular season, which was also the fewest amount he has played in his entire career. Employing Campbell’s instincts on special teams probably would have helped Green Bay finish higher than dead last in kick return yards allowed and better than 22nd in punt return yards allowed in 2021.

1

1