3 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for at Tuesday’s deadline

After eight games the Miami Dolphins are 1-7 and are among the bottom teams in the league standings.

With the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Dolphins will be sure to be involved in many rumors. Obviously, there are three ways they can go. They can sell, buy, or stay out altogether.

We’ve already discussed a few options of who they could move on from to get some cap relief, as well as some draft picks, but if they were to acquire talent at the deadline, who are some names that would make sense in Miami?

Here are three potential trade targets for the Dolphins heading into Tuesday.

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Chiefs

The biggest issue on the field this season has been the offensive line. While Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been getting sacked as much, they are still being penalized and allowing pressures.

Kansas City’s Duvernay-Tardif has been a healthy scratch throughout this season after opting out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney to a massive contract at left guard and drafted Trey Smith, who has been playing right guard.

Duvernay-Tardif played 93% of the Chiefs’ snaps in his first five seasons prior to 2020. He does have a no-trade clause, but he might be willing to waive that for the opportunity to play.

If the Dolphins are willing to admit that Austin Jackson doesn’t have a spot up front right now, Duvernay-Tardif could slide right in at left guard and play next to Austin Reiter as he did in 2019.

Potential value: A fourth or fifth-round pick

WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

Miami’s pass-catchers are decent, and maybe even good when Will Fuller comes back, but it would be tough to pass up on a first-round pick who hasn’t panned out just yet.

Aiyuk is playing 69% of the snaps in San Francisco this season but has only caught 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Coming out of Arizona State in 2020, he was expected to help Deebo Samuel and George Kittle take this offense to the next level, but that’s yet to happen.

The Dolphins may be able to snatch Aiyuk for some decent value, and he could be better in a system where he may get more opportunities. Plus, with Fuller coming off the books this offseason, and Aiyuk being on a rookie deal through at least 2023, there are multiple reasons why Miami would consider this trade.

Potential value: A third or fourth-round pick

OT Andre Dillard, Eagles

Let’s go back to the offensive line. Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis have been less-than-ideal at both tackle spots. Eichenberg, being a rookie, deserves more than just a few games, but Davis may have to be replaced.

Enter Dillard.

The Eagles drafted the 6-foot-5 tackle out of Washington State in the first round of the 2019 draft to eventually replace Jason Peters, however, that hasn’t exactly worked out for Philadelphia. He tore his biceps before the start of his second season and missed the whole year.

In 2021, Philadelphia gave Jordan Mailata, their new left tackle, a four-year contract worth $64 million, and, with Lane Johnson still at right tackle, Dillard has been more of a swing guy.

Miami could bring Dillard in and place him on whichever side they think he’s more suited for and have Eichenberg play the opposite. This could probably solve at least some of the issues on the line for the next year or two until they would have to decide on Dillard’s future.

Potential value: A fifth-round pick

