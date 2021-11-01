3 players the Miami Dolphins could trade at Wednesday’s deadline

Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-7, including their 26-11 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

With hopes of a playoff run gone, the Dolphins have nowhere to turn but to the future. Their focus needs to be on the development of their younger players, and how they turn this around next year.

The trade deadline, which falls on Wednesday, has brought a ton of rumors surrounding a potential trade for Deshaun Watson in recent weeks. However, that move feels more and more unlikely as time passes.

What players could Miami possibly move on from to perhaps grab some more draft capital that could be used to acquire a veteran in the offseason or as intended in the draft?

CB Xavien Howard

The Dolphins’ top cornerback has been the most frequently discussed potential trade piece heading into Wednesday. Howard started off the year poor but has played better recently, lowering his passer rating against in the last two weeks from 124.6 to 89.4.

Probably the main reason that Howard has been mentioned is his contract situation. Howard ‘held-in’ this year in training camp before the team adjusted his contract for the season and agreed to revisit in the offseason.

At 28 years old, Howard is still the team’s most talented player at this point, but if he’s going to want more than the $14 million he’s set to get in 2022, and the team isn’t winning, is it worth it?

Asking price: At least two second-round picks

WR DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker returned from his hamstring injury like he never missed a game this past week, totaling eight receptions for 85 yards. He complements the offense well with Mike Gesicki attacking the middle of the field and Jaylen Waddle essentially running the slot.

Also 28 years old, Parker has two years remaining on his contract for a manageable $18 million. The only reason he would be moved would be because of the injury history. Parker has missed 16 games in his 6.5 seasons in the league, and he’s played through some as well.

If the Dolphins feel like they can spend that money elsewhere and can get a pick, this might be a move that they decide to make.

Asking price: A third-round pick

WR Preston Williams

Preston Williams has been the story of potential over his 2.5 years with the Dolphins. He shows flashes of ability and athleticism, but he can’t get on/stay on the field.

In his career, he’s played in just 19 games which is not ideal for a guy who can make plays if he gets out there.

Williams missed the Week 8 matchup with the Bills for disciplinary reasons along with new safety Sheldrick Redwine, coach Flores confirmed. Obviously, we aren’t privy to why he was disciplined, but if he can’t get on the field one way or another, what value is he providing?

Another team may feel they can take the risk on him and that he might flourish in their system. It just doesn’t seem to be happening in Miami.

Asking price: A conditional sixth-round pick.

